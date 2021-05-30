GTA 5 vs GTA 4: Which game has the better story?

Ever since the release of the game in 2008, GTA 4 has often been one of the most frequently discussed topics on the internet. The game was as major a creative left turn as there ever has been. It evoked all kinds of extreme reactions: positive and negative.

For many players, GTA 4 is the defining title in the series. It's the serious and gritty crime drama that fans have always wanted in the series. However, many felt the game strayed too far from the series' roots and was a misguided, albeit ambitious, attempt.

GTA 5 was a course-correction in many ways as the game returned to sunny Los Santos. While the game maintained a cynical and diabolical core, as usual, the packaging was far more "sunny and shiny" as opposed to the dreary grays of GTA 4.

The major differentiating factor between the two was ultimately the story. While 4 was more in line with a serious crime drama, GTA 5 was Michael Bay and Guy Ritchie on steroids. Fans have often wondered which of the two tells a better story.

Does GTA 4 have a better story than GTA 5?

Liberty City, Things will be different

The early trailer and marketing material for GTA 4 promised fans an altogether new look into the franchise and the gaming world it creates. It became abundantly clear as to what kind of game players are in for right when the iconic "Soviet Connection" plays and Niko arrives in Liberty City.

From the moment he sets foot on the mainland, Niko is thrust into a violent and dark criminal underworld of Liberty City. Soon after, he reveals his true motivation for revenge as he seeks out figures from the past that he must kill. The story takes many dramatic turns, often putting the players' favorite characters in the crosshairs.

GTA 4 is full of dramatic weight and consequences, which is only complemented by Rockstar's decision to have a far more realistic gameplay experience. The game, at all times, feels like a serious exploration into immigrant mentality, hate, revenge, and the futility of violence. All of this while also managing to be an equally fun game.

Storytelling efficiency

Although the game has a gripping story with a lot of things to say, the way it tells its story is often lacking. The opening few missions of the game are little more than driving sections, and the world feels empty as it opens up to the player at a snail's pace.

In summary, GTA 4 has a great story, but it doesn't do a great job at telling it efficiently. Moments of dramatic weight are often juxtaposed with a joke or gag that doesn't land or is simply out-of-place. Often, it feels like the previous identity of the series occasionally takes over, which results in a massive disconnect.

The challenge with Grand Theft Auto 4 for the player lies in getting through the initial first phase of the game to get to the meat. In all honesty, it is only after the death of Vladimir that the game starts to become interesting or even remotely engaging.

Los Santos, Why did I move here?

The opening to GTA 5 wastes absolutely no time in setting the stage as three masked gunmen stick up at a local bank in a small midwestern town. It doesn't take long for things to go haywire as the trio struggles to stay alive against the town's entire police force.

This is then punctuated by a surprise twist as Michael, the person who was shot in the battle is shown to be alive. He fakes his own death and escapes to Los Santos. What follows is a fun and action-packed story that sees all kinds of big Hollywood-like set-pieces complete with several heists that act as the primary centerpiece of the story.

For all its glitz, big explosions, surprising amounts of clever humor, and a fantastic cast and script, GTA 5's story has very little to say. From platitudes about the dangers of social media and rampant capitalism, the game rarely ever makes a point that is poignant to a degree that GTA 4 does.

The game isn't bothered with peeling back the layers of existence and acting as a powerful medium for storytelling. Simply put, for what it intends to do, GTA 5 is a perfectly fun and harmless story that isn't bothered to go any deeper.

A weaker story, but at least it is well-told

At the end of it all, Grand Theft Auto 5 is a far weaker story that doesn't exactly have a lot to say. The best parts of the story comes through the internal struggles of each of the protagonists and how violence has seeped into every aspect of their lives.

While it is a weak story, it is rarely slow. As it puts the metal to the pedal from the word "go," it doesn't stop until the car is literally thrown off a cliff. The game comes at the player fast and relentlessly, which often ends up making it feel like a far better-told story.

If only GTA 4 could cut through the fat and get to the main point of the story, it would have been a far better experience for the player. As it stands, GTA 4 might be a little tough to finish given its horrid pacing, but it is ultimately more memorable.