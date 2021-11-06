5 worst GTA Vice City cars that players should avoid using in the remastered trilogy

GTA Vice City fans will never forget cruising down the Ocean Strip in GTA Vice City's Miami-style beachfront in a sleek 80s sports car. What players usually put out of their minds is the useless or frustrating cars in the game.

Many GTA fans tend to remember the best cars in GTA Vice City, like the Cheetah or Banshee.

This article will discuss five cars from GTA Vice City that are a waste of time for players returning to the Trilogy.

GTA Vice City vehicles that were no good

1) Regina

Perennial without the roof rack (Image via Sportskeeda)

It looks like an early 80s version of the Perennial found in GTA San Andreas, just without the roof rack. This car is extremely unimpressive against sports cars in the game. Players should avoid driving it altogether.

2) Esperanto

Not dissimilar to the Manana (Image via YouTube @ Naizurus)

Halfway between the GTA 3 Manana and Idaho, this car is one to avoid in the re-mastered Trilogy. It is big and clunky-looking and its speed and handling do not make up for that in any way.

3) Hermes

Why settle for the basic version? (Image via Sportskeeda)

It is unfortunate for Hermes in GTA Vice City because it is very close to the Diablo Hermes model. With the Diablo model sporting a flaming livery and well as flaming tailpipes, there is not much point in players using the Hermes when they return to GTA Vice City: Definitive Edition.

4) Virgo

Fairly unimpressive (Image via Sportskeeda)

Overall, this car leaves nearly no impression on players in any GTA game it has appeared in. Future players of the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition may as well avoid this unimpressive car with no great speed or handling capabilities.

5) Caddy

Barely a car (Image via Sportskeeda)

This weak little machine barely passes for a car in GTA Vice City, but technically it is one nonetheless. The "bounciest" little vehicle in the game with little to no handling is the dreaded Caddy. Players of the GTA Trilogy will want to avoid this vehicle at all costs.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha