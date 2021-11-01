5 cars from GTA Vice City that will be more fun to drive in the remastered GTA Trilogy

GTA Vice City has some of the most iconic cars in the series. The game introduced a plethora of vehicles to the franchise, and many players still prefer driving their favorite car from this game, even in GTA Online. Many cars from Vice City are available in GTA Online, and it is for the best reasons.

Cars in Vice City have become style icons, and many players still remember how it felt to get behind the wheel in some of these cars. Many vehicles in the game reach high top speeds, which makes players feel like professional races. This article breaks down the five cars from GTA Vice City that will be more fun to drive in the remastered GTA Trilogy.

GTA Vice City in GTA Trilogy: Top 5 cars that will be more fun to drive in the remastered edition

5) Sabre Turbo

The Sabre Turbo is a muscle car with a permanent red and white paint job. The car handles well and can get players around the city like greased lightning. The car doesn't flip over easily and is often the car of choice to get around town.

Many players prefer the Sabre Turbo to complete missions as it is such a reliable car. This car is one of the first cars that many players would like to test drive in the Definitive Edition of GTA Vice City.

4) Romero Hearse

The Romero Hearse is basically used to transport the dead to the cemetery. The car has no functionality whatsoever but is a cool car to drive around. Sometimes players can find an actual casket inside of the car.

This car is a collectors car for the players who like driving something out of the ordinary. Many are waiting to drive this car in the remastered edition of GTA Vice City.

3) Hotring Racer

The Hotring Racer is a stock car racing vehicle that has the looks of a NASCAR racing car. The car was made to reach high speed while having one of the best handling in the game.

The Hotring Racer is perfect for completing challenges or doing tricks in GTA Vice City to get a little cash. Despite how it looks, the car was made to rival most sports cars, which were made specifically for speed. Many players can't wait to drive the Hotring Racer in the remastered version of GTA Vice City.

2) Infernus

It is impossible to have a car list of GTA vehicles without mentioning the Infernus. The car is one of the best sports cars in GTA Vice City in terms of speed and design. The car looks similar to the Jaguar XJR-15.

The car is one of the best bets if players want to reach the top speed in a land vehicle in the game. The Infernus will always be one of the most loved cars in GTA Vice City, and many players can't wait to drive it in the remaster.

1) Voodoo

The Voodoo is a classic luxury two-door lowrider in GTA Vice City. The car is a gangster car and many players love driving in it for the swag. The Voodoo is based on the 1959-1960 Chevrolet Impala.

Players can use hydraulics to lift or lower the car for that low-and-slow cruising style that so many people are drawn to. Many players can't wait to get behind the wheel of this remastered car to feel like a true Vice City gangster.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

