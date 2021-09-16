A beginner's guide to Dispatch Missions in GTA Online

There are a variety of things a player can do in GTA Online. This includes multiple PvP game modes as well as co-op PvE missions. Dispatch missions are an example of the latter type and are available for beginners.

The Dispatch Missions in GTA Online are provided by Martin Madrazo. They are formally called Madrazo's Dispatch Services, and players can access them from the very beginning. There are six assassination missions to complete, and two to four players can start them.

Low-level players in GTA Online can easily complete these missions for cash and RP. This article explains to beginners what these missions are and also acts as a guide for doing them.

GTA Online: Dispatch Missions guide for beginners

To play Dispatch missions in GTA Online, players can follow any of the following steps:

Take out the in-game phone and select Jobs. The Dispatch missions are available in this section.

Travel to the location on the map marked as Mz. This will start the missions directly.

Martin Madrazo usually invites the player himself on the Job List. The missions hardly have any story elements in them, and they can be played in any order.

An important thing that players must remember is that these are co-op missions that require at least two players. They should also attempt these on Hard difficulty for the highest rewards, which vary from $33k to $40k.

Full list and details of Dispatch missions in GTA Online

Dispatch I - Players must head to the Mission Row Police Station to assassinate Madrazo's former acquaintance.

Dispatch II - Players must ambush the Merryweather HQ to kill an undercover FIB agent.

Dispatch III - Players must kill a translator at the Los Santos International Airport.

Dispatch IV - Players must head to the recycling plant in La Puerta to kill Madrazo's former dealer.

Dispatch V - Players must kill five targets spread across various locations on the map. Killing the first one starts a seven-minute countdown to complete the mission. Players are given two helicopters - a Maverick and an unarmed Buzzard.

Dispatch VI - Players must kill several targets, who are all part of a convoy that starts on Davis Avenue. Depending on the number of participants, the number of targets changes.

Most of these missions require the player to be stealthy, but they should not be done too fast. The rewards are higher for those who spend a few more minutes in the missions.

