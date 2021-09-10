A beginner’s guide to losing the cops quickly in GTA 5 

Getting chased by cops is a regular occurrence in GTA 5. It's almost impossible for players to resist stealing a car and doing things to gather up the wanted stars. GTA 5 is about doing everything to be the least ideal citizen and to have the most fun while doing it.

It's no surprise that players will be chased by cops every once in a while for committing such crimes. Sometimes players enjoy getting those wanted stars just to be able to have a stand-off with cops.

As easy as it is to get cops to chase players down in GTA, it can be equally difficult to get rid of them. This article shows players how to get rid of cops in GTA 5 and GTA Online.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Easiest ways to get rid of the cops in GTA 5

1) Using cheats (GTA 5 Storymode)

The GTA franchise is iconic for still using cheats in their games. One of the best ways to lose cops in GTA 5 is to use the cheat 'Lawyerup' to get rid of the wanted level. To enter the cheat in story mode, players need to press the console button and enter the cheat there.

This method works instantly, and players are free from being targeted by cops. The only downside is that players cannot use this method in GTA Online.

2) Call Lester (GTA Online)

(Timestamp 0:50)

The rules of GTA Online are a little different compared to GTA 5's story mode. Players cannot use any cheats in this mode. GTA Online provides players with a different option to get rid of cops instantly.

In GTA Online, players can call Lester and ask him to help get rid of the wanted level. Players need to use their phone and scroll through their contacts until they find Lester's phone number. The next step is to call Lester and then a pop up menu will appear with several options. The option that says Remove Wanted Level is the one that players need to select in order to get rid of cops in GTA Online.

Players will need to pay $200 for every wanted star they want to get rid of. To get rid of five stars, players will need to spend $1000.

3) Going off the radar

(Timestamp 1:15)

The most traditional way of getting rid of cops in GTA is by running out of their sight and staying hidden until the wanted level drops. Players need to outrun cops until their mini-map stops flashing blue and starts showing icons for cops looking for them. When cops lose sight of the player, their icon changes on the mini-map.

Also Read

Once players have escaped the cops' vision, they need to stay hidden until they lose the wanted stars. The best way to stay hidden is to hide in bushes and in tunnels.

Edited by R. Elahi