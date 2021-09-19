A GTA 4 guide on how to befriend Roman

Roman offers useful abilities for GTA 4 players, which is why they should remain friends with him.

Both Niko and Roman have known each other for several years. Once the former arrives in Liberty City, the latter is there to greet him. GTA 4 introduced a friendship mechanic, which is relevant to Roman. He is the first friend they can make in the entire game.

As long as he remains a friend, GTA 4 players will always have free cab rides. This saves time and money in the early parts of the game. Thankfully, Roman is one of the easier friends to make.

GTA 4: A clear guide on how to make Roman a friend

There are two types of activities with Roman. The first involves passive hang out spots (diners, bars, etc.). Players only have to visit the place. Meanwhile, the second activities involve active sports (pool, darts, etc.).

Roman's favorite activities

Roman is arguably the easiest friend to make in GTA 4. He always makes himself available. Since Roman shows up at the start of the game, players will spend the most time with him.

It's best to hang out when eating or drinking. These activities are cut-scenes only. GTA 4 players can also play various sports with Roman, but those require more effort with the most infamous one being bowling. Roman's constant reminders have become a meme within the community.

On a related note, players have the ability to cancel hang outs without penalties. All they have to do is accept the invite. Afterwards, they can use their phone to cancel the plans. Rest assured, there will be no reduction in friendship points.

GTA 4 players will take free cab rides

GTA 4 players should maintain a good friendship with Roman. By doing so, he will pull a few favors. Roman gives them the ability to use his Car Service.

All they have to do is go to his contacts and use the taxi fare. All rides are given away for free. Players can use this anywhere and anytime. However, they have to put up with a rude taxi driver. At the very least, he is meant to be comic relief.

Here is what players should avoid

Roman will meet his untimely end if the player takes the Deal ending. He will no longer be available for friendship activities. This means players will be unable to call his taxi fare. If they want to keep Roman alive, they should take Revenge instead. However, this means that Kate McReary will perish in his place.

Players should also save Roman in Bleed Out. Right before the mission, players will be given two choices. They can either go on a date with Michelle or save Roman from some thugs. If they ignore the latter, their friendship meter will go down. All outcomes considered, it's best to go save him.

