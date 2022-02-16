How to play the first Short Trip mission in GTA Online

GTA Online players can relive their nostalgic days by playing the first Short Trip mission, Seed Capital.

Lamar and Franklin work together to restock their weed supply at LD Organics. However, they quickly learn that a rival gang is trying to steal it for themselves. GTA Online players can now control these two characters in a series of special missions. This article will take a look at the very first one.

Many players have enjoyed the new Contract DLC for its pure fanservice. After several years of being absent, Franklin and Lamar finally get a chance to shine in GTA Online. Fans of the original GTA 5 will certainly love these missions. Think of it like a good old trip down memory lane.

Here is how GTA Online players can get started on the first Short Trip mission

Franklin and Lamar certainly haven't lost a step with their interactions. They are just as good now as they were back then. Players can see more from them in the Short Trip missions. This article will mainly focus on the Seed Capital.

How to get started

See the world through the eyes of Franklin and Lamar in Short Trips. This two-player story-based co-op is now easily accessible via the Jobs Menu and paying out 2X GTA$ and RP through February 16

Previously, GTA Online players had to complete the story mode for the Contract DLC. Afterwards, they could visit the Record A Studios to activate the Short Trip missions. Thankfully, Rockstar has made it much easier for everybody.

Players can now access these missions through the Job Selection menu. They no longer have to complete the Contract DLC. It's a welcome addition to the game, since not everybody can afford the Agency.

However, since it's a multiplayer experience, these missions require two different players. They can either team up with randoms or find a friend.

Short Trip - Seed Capital

It's a very simple mission by GTA Online standards. Nonetheless, it's quite fun listening to Lamar and Franklin bantering with each other. The mission will fail if either Lamar or Franklin get wasted, or if the truck is destroyed.

Once players take control of Franklin and Lamar, they have to drive over to a warehouse. It's currently raided by the Vagos, so players have to eliminate them with the weapons provided.

Afterwards, Lamar and Franklin will sneak into a van. The mission then transitions into a rail shooting sequence. Players must now eliminate a Vagos hit squad going after them. The van eventually stops in a nearby alleyway. From this point forward, players get out of the van and engage in another shootout.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul