How to play In and Out in GTA Online

Rockstar has finally brought back the In and Out mode for GTA Online.

In and Out is one of the oldest Adversary Modes in the game. Older GTA Online players may remember it from the 2016 Combat Week. Two different teams must compete in a classic take on Capture mode. One team has to steal packages while the other must deliver them.

GTA Online is currently spotlighting In and Out, along with Stockpile. Players will earn more than they usually do in this Adversary Mode. They have every reason to give it a try for themselves. Players have until 29 December 2021 to collect their monetary bonuses.

A brief overview of In and Out for GTA Online players

In and Out has been around for a very long time in GTA Online. However, it usually cycles in and out of the game. Rockstar decided to bring it back for the holiday season. Here's what players should know about this particular game.

Basic rules

In and Out involves a minimum of three players, with a maximum of 10. This Adversary Mode pits a team of Defenders against a team of Attackers. Defenders must protect eight briefcases before the time limit runs out. Attacks must collect the briefcases and bring them back to their base.

There are six total maps featuring this Adversary Mode:

In and Out I : Fort Zancudo

: Fort Zancudo In and Out II : RON Alternates Wind Farm

: RON Alternates Wind Farm In and Out III : Tequi-la-la, West Vinewood

: Tequi-la-la, West Vinewood In and Out IV : Stoner Cement Works, Harmony

: Stoner Cement Works, Harmony In and Out V : Los Santos International Airport

: Los Santos International Airport In and Out VI: Dignity Village

Keep in mind that Defenders cannot pick up the briefcases themselves. Attackers will drop them if they get wasted, but it will bring them closer to the base. Players with a briefcase will have an icon displayed above their head. This will let other players know about their current position.

Earn double the rewards this week

GTA Online not only brought this event back, they also doubled the rewards. Players will get extra cash and reputation just by playing this Adversary Mode. They have until 29 December 2021 to take advantage of these bonuses.

What makes it special is the snowy atmosphere. Thanks to the Festive Surprise 2021 event, San Andreas is completely covered in snow. This will provide some variation to these older maps. GTA Online players should definitely enjoy it while it lasts, because the winter season won't be around forever.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul