How to play Tiny Racers in GTA Online

Rockstar is bringing back retro-style racing with GTA Online's Tiny Racers.

This elimination race is unlike most Adversary Modes in the game. Thanks to its bird's eye view of the action, it's very similar to the older GTA games. This change of perspective takes some getting used to. Nonetheless, it provides a challenge for GTA Online players who love to race.

Rockstar is currently doubling the rewards for Tiny Racers. Anybody who plays this week will make more than they usually do. However, some players might not be aware of the rules. This article will provide them with all the information they need. Here's a brief look at this GTA Online mode.

GTA Online players can try out Tiny Racers for a completely different experience

Players can always use their Interaction Menu to find various games. Alternatively, they can also look for it on the map. Tiny Racers requires at least two players, with a maximum of four.

Basic rules

The main goal is to follow all the checkpoints and eliminate opponents. It's very similar to a last man standing match. However, this mode uses a top-down perspective, which means the camera is always right above the players. It makes it difficult to try to see the next ramp.

Here are the available maps for this Adversary Mode:

Tiny Racers I : Downtown

: Downtown Tiny Racers II : Vespucci Beach

: Vespucci Beach Tiny Racers III : Sandy Shores

: Sandy Shores Tiny Racers IV : Elysian Island

: Elysian Island Tiny Racers V : Los Santos International Airport

: Los Santos International Airport Tiny Racers VI : Mount Chiliad

: Mount Chiliad Tiny Racers VII: Los Santos skies

Tiny Racers will also provide a few pickups to GTA Online players. Here are the available Power-Ups in this elimination race:

Bomb : Destroys any vehicle upon detonation

: Destroys any vehicle upon detonation Rocket : Will fire in a straight line and blow up any vehicle

: Will fire in a straight line and blow up any vehicle Bullets : Will fire off machine gun rounds for five seconds

: Will fire off machine gun rounds for five seconds Reversal : Switches the acceleration and brakes of opponents

: Switches the acceleration and brakes of opponents Nagasaki Shotaro : Players transform into this vehicle for five seconds

: Players transform into this vehicle for five seconds BF Ramp Buggy : Players transform into this vehicle for 10 seconds

: Players transform into this vehicle for 10 seconds Ruiner 2000: Players transform into this vehicle for 10 seconds

Note that these are not the official names of these Power-Ups. It's meant to describe the role they play in Tiny Racers.

Tips and tricks

GTA Online players should never fall behind other racers. First place will have a glowing radius surrounding them. Everyone else must be within that radius, or else they will automatically blow up.

It's a good idea to use PIT maneuvers in this race. Opponents hit by this will be forced to catch up. In the meantime, the player should try to maintain the lead as quickly as possible. They should also pick up any Power-Up so the other opponents can't use it.

GTA Online players should never stay directly in front of or behind another player unless they are about to use a weapon. Otherwise, they make themselves very easy targets.

Earn double the rewards this week

Tiny Racers is offering a nice bonus to players this week. From now until 5 January 2022, players will earn twice the money and reputation. All they have to do is play Tiny Racers with another player.

At the very least, it's a very interesting concept for an Adversary Mode. GTA Online players can always try something new, especially if they like racing. It's the survival of the fittest in GTA Online, so one should always strive for the top. Win or lose, Tiny Racers can make it worth their while.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

