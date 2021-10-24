A guide on horse betting in GTA San Andreas

Horse betting is a really great way to make cash in GTA San Andreas.

There is so much to buy in GTA San Andreas. It ranges from expensive clothes to large scale properties. Players have plenty of ways to earn a living. One of them is horse betting. This interactive feature allows one to bet on winning horses.

Once players figure out how it works, they can easily make several million. They just need to abuse the system. Horse betting costs money, but it can be exploited for maximum profits. This article will go over the basic mechanics of horse betting.

GTA San Andreas: A brief guide on horse betting

Horse betting should not be overlooked in GTA San Andreas. It's a very simple mechanic to understand. This game also provides easy exploits.

How the betting system works for Inside Track

GTA San Andreas players can visit a location known as the Inside Track. This is where they can gamble on horse races. Players can enter the Inside track and go to a nearby ITB machine.

Horse betting has five different horses to choose from. Players will earn more cash if they bet on horses with the worst odds. For example, One-eyed Warrior has 12/1 odds. Therefore, players could make lots of money if the horse wins.

$5, $25, $100, $250, $1,000, $5,000, or $10,000

There are two main locations for the Inside Track. They can be found in the following areas:

Downtown Los Santos

Montgomery, Red County

Downtown Los Santos is the best place to practice. GTA San Andreas players start off the game in this particular city. Therefore, the downtown area is the closest. Horse betting is best situated here.

Tips and tricks

Players should always bet on the same horse. After a few attempts, they will eventually win. It's a good idea to bet on horses with the worst odds.

There is a really useful trick to use in GTA San Andreas. Players need to save before they can try horse betting. In that regard, the Jefferson safehouse is a great place to save. It's the closest one to the Inside Track.

Players should place large bets in hopes of winning. If they fail, simply reload the last save. It's a cheap tactic but it's a guaranteed way to earn money. Players should take out a few dealers beforehand. They drop large amounts of cash.

What Are The Odds

There is an achievement for GTA San Andreas, known as What Are The Odds. The player must do the following:

“Bet on a horse and win.”

It's a very simple achievement. GTA San Andreas players only need to win this game once. They don't even have to bet too much money. Players will earn this achievement in no time. Of course, the main draw of horse betting is the potential earnings. It's a great way to become rich.

