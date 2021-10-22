What is the most memorable GTA San Andreas safehouse?

There are nearly 30 safehouses in GTA San Andreas, yet one stands out above the rest.

The remaining safehouses still have some memorable aspects associated with them. However, their importance cannot be solely attributed to their save points.

Sometimes, they can have a unique attribute that makes them more noteworthy than other safehouses.

The most important element to keep in mind is that storyline relevance, unique interiors, and features make a safehouse memorable. With nearly 30 in the game, some are bound to fall by the wayside.

Looking at the most memorable safehouses in GTA San Andreas

The Johnson House (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's nigh impossible to think of a safehouse more iconic than CJ's first home in GTA San Andreas. It has the most storyline relevance out of any property in the game. Not only that, but it has a unique interior, a good garage, and a revenue stream to give players extra cash.

Even if one doesn't play GTA San Andreas for long, they will probably see the Johnson House a few times. It's a great place to save, as it's near Sweet, Ryder, and OG Loc's missions.

This safehouse is also close to other relevant areas in the game, like the Ganton Gym and Big Smoke's place. Its significance is far too large to ignore. However, it's not the only memorable safehouse in GTA San Andreas.

Mulholland Safehouse

This is the most expensive safehouse in GTA San Andreas. It costs $120,000, but it's a wealthy home. Another aspect that makes the house so memorable is that players can park vehicles on top of the garage.

The parked vehicle won't show up until one gets close to the garage door. It's a neat (and unintended) feature that can even store small helicopters.

Doherty Garage

The Doherty Garage safe house (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Doherty Garage is relevant to the storyline, so it's a memorable safehouse (even if players can't enter it). It has one spacious garage, and its place in San Fierro makes it a convenient location.

Hashbury Safehouse

A unique interior and massive garage are hard to forget. The Hashbury Safehouse is another optional home, and it only costs $40,000. It's cheaper than several other safehouses, but has the biggest standard garage in the game.

Verdant Meadows

The Verdant Meadows Airfield safehouse (Image via Rockstar Games)

Verdant Meadows Airfield is arguably the second most iconic safehouse in GTA San Andreas. It costs $80,000, but plays a pivotal role in the storyline as it's where CJ learns how to fly.

Players can also store aircraft here, as it's the only hangar that can be owned. There is also a medium-sized garage available for use. Not to mention, the Jetpack spawns here as well (being the only convenient spawn for the player).

Madd Dogg's Crib

Madd Dogg's Crib, as seen from a distance (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some safehouses might be memorable for the wrong reasons. There is an infamous glitch here where if the player saves in Madd Dogg's Crib, it will make all basketballs vanish.

It's relevant to the in-game storyline, although CJ doesn't technically own it.

Prickle Pine Safehouse

How it looks on the outside (Image via Rockstar Games)

The final memorable safehouse worth mentioning is the one found in Prickle Pine. It's the only home that has a two-story interior. It only costs $50,000, and there aren't many safehouses located in this general area.

These safehouses go beyond their generic functions, offering style and substance to an already meticulously crafted GTA San Andreas.

