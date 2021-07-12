After 'Lamar roasts Franklin,' Kratos catching Amanda cheating is the latest GTA meme to take over the internet

No stranger to giving rise to memes, the GTA franchise strikes again, this time with multiple fictional characters catching Amanda cheating. The meme originated when YouTuber Idol Majima decided to model swap Michael's character model with Darkseid from the DC universe and overlay the video with voice clips of the character taking out the tennis coach. What spawned after was a series of such videos with variations that included Kratos, Scorpion from Mortal Kombat and more. Here are some of the best iterations so far.

Also read: 5 GTA San Andreas features that never returned in future GTA games

GTA 5 modder replaces Michael with Kratos for the mission "Marriage Counseling" to hilarious results

Raking in nearly a million views in 10 days, "Kratos Catches His Wife Cheating" quickly gained popularity since its debut on July 3rd, 2021. Clipped with fitting voice lines by Kratos, the cut-scene plays out hilariously as Kratos unleashes hell upon the coach using the Nemean Cestus from his battle with Hercules.

Another hilarious spinoff is the version where Franklin's bagger finds Amanda cheating on it with the tennis coach. Trudging along a flight of steps on its front wheel, the bike hilariously beeps at Amanda before confronting the coach and running him over.

Idol Majima isn't done, however, as the latest video uploaded to his channel sees Scorpion from Mortal Kombat face off against Sub-Zero. Sub-Zero has been model swapped to take the coach's place, making for quite a layered joke for Mortal Kombat fans who know of the rivalry between the two. As the two square up in the middle of the driveway, Idol Majima adds the MK 11 announcer voice to kick off their bout for a sprinkle of authenticity.

One of the more creative memes to arise from GTA 5 in recent times, the "xyz catches their wife cheating" category has plenty of potential for whackier spinoffs in the near future.

More iterations, including Thanos, Arthur Morgan and Darkseid are present over at Idol Majima's YouTube channel.

Also read: League of Legends LCS Week 6 Day 3: 100 Thieves rises from the ashes to take first place from TSM

Edited by Gautham Balaji