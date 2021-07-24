Albany Alpha location in GTA 5: All you need to know

GTA 5 has a plethora of cars which leave the players confused as to which one to get into at almost every point in the game.

While some players prefer muscle for their looks, others like SUVs for their ramming power to push through traffic. There is a class of players that like nothing more than getting themselves a fancy ride to cruise across the city.

The Albany Alpha is a sports class car in GTA 5 that was launched with the Business update DLC of the game and has caught the attention of a lot of players. The car that was originally seen in GTA San Andreas, has made a comeback in GTA 5.

The GTA 5 version of the Albany Alpha resembles the Cadillac Elmiraj, which is a 2013 model concept car that was made by Cadillac. The car has been a niche favorite for players who like customizing cars in GTA 5.

Where is the Albany Alpha Spawned in GTA 5?

“Blending modern performance and design with the classic luxury styling of a stately car, the Alpha is sleek, sexy and handles so well you'll forget you're driving it. Which could be a problem at 150 mph...” — Legendary Motorsport description.

The Albany Alpha is a two-door sports car that isn't the fastest, although it is powered by a single-cam V8. Rockstar games have gone with more of a luxury approach with the GTA 5 version of the car. The car has a slightly enlarged body with an elongated hood, making it a beautiful car to modify in the game. The car is highly customizable with almost all the modifications available at any of the Los Santos Customs garages.

Although it's a sports car, the Albany Alpha is not the best pick for races in the game. The car should be favored for free roaming and missions that don't require speed to complete. The top speed is 117.75 mph (189.50 km/h), as been tested in-game by Broughy1322.

It isn't available to buy in GTA 5, but is available as a civilian spawn car. The car is spawned at a few locations around Los Santos, Rockford Hills and Vespucci Beach. A customized Albany Alpha that is periodically spawned outside Los Santos Customs in Burton, LSIA and La Mesa.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod