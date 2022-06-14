All 10 choices in GTA 4 and their consequences

Throughout GTA 4, Niko will make several decisions that will affect the game's storyline. Players have ten significant choices to make, and all of them are dependent on morality. This article provides details about all the decisions and their outcomes on the plot of GTA 4.

It is recommended that players complete the game once before consulting this guide. Those who don't mind major plot twists being revealed may continue reading.

Disclaimer: GTA 4 plot spoilers are listed below.

Complete guide to all player-made choices in GTA 4

1) First Date/Bleed Out

Players have the option to:

Date Michelle: If players choose to go on a date with Michelle first, they'll have to pick Roman up from a hospital after it.

2) Ivan the Not So Terrible

Players are given the option to:

Spare Ivan: Ivan can be found on Babbage Drive in Berchem sometime after "Three Leaf Clover" if he is spared.

3) Ruff Rider

GTA players can either:

Spare Cherise: Cherise will appear on a random encounter mission later on.

4) Holland Nights

In this mission, players can either:

Spare Clarence: Clarence will reappear as a random character on the north side of the apartment complex, where he will try to kill Niko.

5) The Holland Play

Here, players can either:

Kill Playboy X: As a reward for killing Playboy X, players will receive his penthouse. They'll also get the Claude outfit from GTA 3, which can be found in the penthouse's wardrobe. Dwayne Forge will also become friends if players respond positively to his email after the mission.

6) Portrait of a Killer

For this mission, GTA 4 players can choose to kill or spare one of Adam Dimayev's associates. They aren't rewarded or penalized for either decision, so it's more of a moral one.

7) Late Checkout

GTA 4 players can choose to kill or spare one of Isaac Roth's associates during this mission, making the decision-making similar to the previous one. There are no incentives or penalties for this choice either.

8) Blood Brothers

Players can choose to:

Kill Francis McReary: Players will receive $10,000 if Derrick is killed, which can be increased to $20,000 if they call Francis during the mission and increase the pay. After completing the mission, they will be able to get rid of up to a three-star wanted level by calling Francis. After the game ends, this ability will be disabled.

9) That Special Someone

In this mission, players can decide to:

Spare Darko: If Darko is spared, Niko will feel better because he believes that if he killed Darko, nothing would have changed.

10) One Last Thing

Niko is given the choice of killing Dimitri or making a deal with him. The ending of GTA 4, as well as the last two missions, will differ depending on which option players choose.

Deal ending: If the player accepts the Deal, Niko will receive $250,000. However, Roman will die, and Kate will abandon him.

