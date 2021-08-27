Which GTA 4 ending is the best?

GTA 4 has two different endings, and players need to think very carefully about their final decision.

Jimmy Pegorina gives Niko Bellic an important task. He wants him to complete a heroin deal with Dimitri Rascalov. Niko has to consider his choices here. His cousin Roman wants him to swallow his pride and take the money. Meanwhile, his girlfriend Kate wants him to lay waste to Dimitri.

Depending on the player's choice, the GTA 4 ending will result in the death of a loved one. Roman dies if the player takes the deal, while Kate dies if they seek revenge. GTA 4 players must pick their poison here, as they can only choose one ending. As a result, they cannot save both Roman and Kate.

Which is the best ending in GTA 4?

GTA 4 players have to make this decision for themselves. Which ending they choose depends on which character they prefer. Roman and Kate both have their fanbases. However, one of them will no longer be available to hang out with afterwards.

What happens if GTA 4 players choose to take the deal?

Predictably, Dimitri betrays Niko once again. That was the entire purpose of the deal. Dimitri wanted Niko to walk into another death trap. However, he manages to survive the shootout. Along with Phill Bell, GTA 4 players make it out of the warehouse. Dimitri is none too happy.

Kate will dump Niko shortly afterwards, since he gave up his moral principles. On Roman's wedding day, a hitman is sent after Niko. He is taken care of, but not before Roman dies of a stray gunshot. Little Jacob reassures Niko that everything will be all right. They plan to strike back with a vengeance.

GTA 4 players will blast through a casino to get to Dimitri. After he kills Jimmy Pegorino in another betrayal, he flees to Happiness Island. With the help of Little Jacob, players will follow in pursuit, and Dimitri is ultimately taken down.

What happens if GTA 4 players take revenge?

Niko decides to take matters into his own hands. As Dimitri and his crew unload the drug shipment, Niko heads over to the docks. He attacks the Platypus ship and kills everybody on board. Dimitri never got his chance at taking revenge. Instead, Niko strikes the first blow. Jimmy Pegorino will be furious.

On the day of Roman's wedding, the mobster will perform a drive-by. He misses Niko but manages to hit Kate McReary. She tragically dies due to her wounds. Niko blames himself for the mess he caused. He tries to make it right by taking out Pegorino at his casino, and enlists Little Jacob as an extra backup.

When Pegorino tries to escape to Happiness Island, Niko is not far behind. After severely wounding the mobster, Niko taunts him about his low standing in the families. He then shoots Pegorino and leaves his body behind for the pigeons.

Looking at the potential losses of each GTA 4 ending

GTA 4 players have to accept their losses. Both endings will result in tragedy for Niko. However, it also negatively affects gameplay. For some players, this is what makes their decision much easier.

If Roman dies, players can no longer call him for his free taxi services. Kate will try to console Niko afterwards. If she dies instead, Niko can no longer go out on dates with her. Roman's wife Mallorie does provide a sweet token gesture. If she bears a daughter, she will name her Kate.

GTA 4 players can also make their decision based on which character they like more. Roman is a funny and outgoing fellow. However, he can be slightly annoying with his phone calls. Kate means well and has a heart of gold, but she also never invites Niko inside her house. Either way, Niko will be devastated at his losses.

In summary

The endings do seem rather one-sided against Kate. She offers no useful abilities to GTA 4 players, nor is she romantically engaged with the protagonist. Meanwhile, losing Roman means losing access to his taxi services. Kate also dumps Niko if he takes the deal with Dimitri. No matter what, she won't be with him.

GTA 4 players will have to live with these decisions. Alternatively, they can always have different saved files. Doing so allows them to experience both endings at once. It's a great way to find out all the possible ways to complete the game.

For the most part, GTA 4 players seem to always pick the revenge ending. It's already a foolish attempt to trust Dimitri. Kate's death is heartbreaking, yet Niko can always find another girlfriend. There is a chance to move on with his life. However, he cannot find himself another Roman.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish