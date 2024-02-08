All 5 Arcade locations in GTA Online (30% discount)

The latest weekly update for GTA Online introduces Valentine's Day fever to the game, as well as a few discounts to make the week feel extra special. This week's major property discount applies to Arcades, which are now 30% off, including all upgrades and renovations. The Arcade is a prerequisite for The Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online, and players can now find Diamonds as the Vault Contents for the heist.

This massive reward, coupled with the 30% discount on Arcades, should make this week perfect for making money from this heist. As such, those who don't own an Arcade yet might be looking for the best spot to get one, so here's the full list of all available locations.

GTA Online Arcade locations and their prices after 30% discount (February 8 - 14, 2024)

There are six Arcade locations in GTA Online that can be bought from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. There's a 30% discount on all of them right now, which will last until February 14, 2024. So here are all the Arcades, along with their prices:

Warehouse - Davis: This Arcade, which costs $2,135,000, is the southernmost one on the map and is situated in close proximity to the LSIA (Los Santos International Airport). The discounted price for this week is $1,494,500.

Videogeddon - La Mesa: Videogeddon is near the edge of Los Santos to the east, but it's still quite close to the city center and also near the LS Car Meet in GTA Online, which occasionally offers bonuses. This Arcade costs $1,875,000, making it an affordable yet efficient choice for most players. It costs $1,312,500 after this week's 30% discount.

Eight-Bit - Vinewood: Located in the northern edge of the city, Eight-Bit is in an affluent location for an Arcade and can be near various different purchasable properties, such as an Auto Shop. Its location is reflected in its price, as it's the most expensive Arcade at $2,530,000. However, players can get it for $1,771,000 this week.

Insert Coin - Rockford Hills: This Arcade is also located in a rich neighborhood, but it's closer to the beach as opposed to the hills and is slightly cheaper, at $2,345,000. At the moment, it's going for $1,641,500 thanks to the discount.

Wonderama - Grapeseed: This is one of two Arcades located outside Los Santos. Wonderama is near the Alamo Sea, and it's the second cheapest option at $1,565,000. Players who buy the Wonderama this week only need to spend $1,095,500.

Pixel Pete's - Paleto Bay: Pixel Pete's is in the northernmost part of the map, as it's situated in Paleto Bay. As a result, it's also the cheapest at $1,235,000. Players usually avoid this unless they really love Paleto Bay. This week, its price is at a record low of just $864,500.

There's a lot more coming to the game alongside the recent weekly update, and the drip-feed Valentine's Day and Carnival gifts for GTA Online have already been leaked.

