GTA Online drip-feed Valentine and Carnival gifts leaked ahead of update

GTA Online’s Valentine and Carnival clothing items have been leaked online ahead of their official release as part of The Chop Shop. As reported on X by insider Tez2 on February 7, 2024, Rockstar Games plans to release new cosmetic items with the upcoming weekly update scheduled for February 8, 2024. Players can then collect them in the game for the next seven days.

GTA Online Valentine & Carnival update to reportedly be released with more than 5 new clothing items

Expand Tweet

As can be seen in the post above, Tez2 shared a short clip showcasing the upcoming Valentine and Carnival items that players will reportedly be able to obtain as part of the GTA Online The Chop Shop update.

These items include the following for regular players:

Black Heart Shades

Purple Heart Shades

Blue Heart Shades

Green Heart Shades

Yellow Heart Shades

Orange Heart Shades

Bigness Carnival Sports Tee

Bigness Carnival Bucket Hat

Carnival Bandana

Carnival Sun Dress

GTA+ members will be able to claim the following drip-feed items this Valentine's week in Los Santos:

Heartbreakers Jacket

Heartbreakers Cap

Expand Tweet

What else is coming in the game as part of the weekly update?

Apart from the Valentine and Carnival items, players can unlock the following log-in rewards as part of GTA Online Lunar New Year celebrations:

Wooden Dragon Mask

Red Lunar New Year Dress

Black Lunar New Year Tee

$188,888

Regal Dragon Mask

Midnight Dragon Mask

Dragon Tattoos

They can also claim the following bonuses as part of the new weekly update:

3x Money and RP:

Till Death Do Us Part

Shotgun Wedding Adversary Mode

2x Money and RP:

Transform Races (Rockstar Created)

Weekly Challenge:

$100,000 (The Diamond Casino Heist)

Free Vehicles:

Truffade Adder (Podium Vehicle)

Vapid Hustler (LS Car Meet Prize Ride)

Players are also entitled to the following items with the new update:

Salvage Yard Robberies:

The Duggan Robbery

The Gangbanger Robbery

The Gangbanger Robbery

The new weekly update will go live worldwide on February 8, 2024, at around 3 AM PST.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.