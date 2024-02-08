GTA Online drip-feed Valentine and Carnival gifts leaked ahead of update

GTA Online’s Valentine and Carnival clothing items have been leaked online ahead of their official release as part of The Chop Shop. As reported on X by insider Tez2 on February 7, 2024, Rockstar Games plans to release new cosmetic items with the upcoming weekly update scheduled for February 8, 2024. Players can then collect them in the game for the next seven days.
GTA Online Valentine & Carnival update to reportedly be released with more than 5 new clothing items
As can be seen in the post above, Tez2 shared a short clip showcasing the upcoming Valentine and Carnival items that players will reportedly be able to obtain as part of the GTA Online The Chop Shop update.
These items include the following for regular players:
- Black Heart Shades
- Purple Heart Shades
- Blue Heart Shades
- Green Heart Shades
- Yellow Heart Shades
- Orange Heart Shades
- Bigness Carnival Sports Tee
- Bigness Carnival Bucket Hat
- Carnival Bandana
- Carnival Sun Dress
GTA+ members will be able to claim the following drip-feed items this Valentine's week in Los Santos:
- Heartbreakers Jacket
- Heartbreakers Cap
What else is coming in the game as part of the weekly update?
Apart from the Valentine and Carnival items, players can unlock the following log-in rewards as part of GTA Online Lunar New Year celebrations:
- Wooden Dragon Mask
- Red Lunar New Year Dress
- Black Lunar New Year Tee
- $188,888
- Regal Dragon Mask
- Midnight Dragon Mask
- Dragon Tattoos
They can also claim the following bonuses as part of the new weekly update:
3x Money and RP:
- Till Death Do Us Part
- Shotgun Wedding Adversary Mode
2x Money and RP:
- Transform Races (Rockstar Created)
Weekly Challenge:
- $100,000 (The Diamond Casino Heist)
Free Vehicles:
- Truffade Adder (Podium Vehicle)
- Vapid Hustler (LS Car Meet Prize Ride)
Players are also entitled to the following items with the new update:
Salvage Yard Robberies:
- The Duggan Robbery
- The Gangbanger Robbery
The new weekly update will go live worldwide on February 8, 2024, at around 3 AM PST.
