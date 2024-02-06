GTA Online Lunar New Year update: Everything you need to know

This Lunar New Year will fall on February 10, 2024, but Rockstar Games has already kicked off the celebrations in GTA Online by offering players some free cosmetic items. Unlocking them is also simple and does not require any hard work or prior investment. Hence, both veteran players and beginners can add them to their collection.

It should also be noted that Rockstar has announced more gifts related to the Lunar New Year coming in the near future. With that said, here is everything to know about the Lunar New Year 2024 update in Grand Theft Auto Online.

GTA Online Lunar New Year 2024 update gifts players free clothing items

Players can unlock the GTA Online Wooden Dragon Mask, Red Lunar New Year Dress, and the Black Lunar New Year Tee as part of the Lunar New Year update by logging into GTA Online before February 8, 2024.

These free gifts will be added to your collection automatically upon entering the multiplayer. Notifications for the same should appear in the bottom left corner of your screen like this:

The game will notify you about the free Lunar New Year gifts (Image via YouTube/Finn Pup)

Once received, you can try out the GTA Online Lunar New Year gifts in your apartment's wardrobe. The Wooden Dragon Mask will be available in the Cultural section of the Masks catalog. The Red Lunar New Year Dress will be listed in the Mini Dresses section under Tops (only for female characters), and for the Black Lunar New Year Tee, go to Tops, Special Tops, and then Seasonal.

All Lunar New Year gifts will be available in your wardrobe (Image via YouTube/Finn Pup)

These free items were added to the game with the February 1, 2024 GTA Online weekly update. However, Rockstar Games has confirmed that players will receive more gifts and special rewards with the upcoming weekly update.

Whether they will also be login unlocks, like the items mentioned above, or will be tied to some event remains to be seen.

Rockstar Games confirms more gifts and special rewards (Image via Rockstar Games Newswire)

Besides these free gifts, the current weekly update is also offering bonus rewards on some in-game activities. Through February 7, 2024, players can earn 3x cash and RP from Simeon's Contact Missions, Simeon's Export Requests, and some Community Series Jobs, plus 2x cash and RP from GTA Online Auto Shop Client Jobs, Vespucci Job (Remix) Adversary Mode, as well as Exotic Exports.

Another great way to make money in the game is the Salvage Yard business, which features heist-like robberies. Three from a total of five are randomly made available every week, with each robbery paying a couple hundred thousand dollars.

