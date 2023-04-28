How to buy an Arcade in GTA Online after The Last Dose Hard Mode update

The Arcade is one of the most popular businesses in GTA Online in 2023. Rockstar Games included it in The Diamond Casino Heist update, and it remains an important business in the game. Although the recent The Last Dose Hard Mode update did not include any discounts for the Arcade, new players must invest in it to unlock a passive income source in addition to the heist. However, they must unlock the business to be able to purchase it.

The process is fairly simple, but many new GTA Online players find it difficult as the multiplayer game has many things going on at the same time. This article explains how players can unlock the Arcade business and purchase it.

Steps to unlock and buy the Arcade in GTA Online in 2023

The Arcade business can be found on the Maze Bank Foreclosures website in Grand Theft Auto Online. However, Rockstar Games hides the option to purchase it by default. To unlock it, you must first look for a green H icon with a diamond marker on the GTA Online map. It can be found on Mirror Park Boulevard near The Diamond Casino & Resort.

Go to the location and step on the marker. You should immediately get a text from Lester Crest followed by a phone call (after a few minutes). If you don’t get the phone call, wait a few more minutes or directly check the Maze Bank Foreclosures website for the business.

After you’ve received the phone call, look for the green L icon with a diamond marker on the map. It is located in Mirror Park, near West Mirror Drive.

Go to the location. This will start a long, unskippable cutscene featuring Lester, Georgina Chheng, and her bodyguards. The cutscene explains the prequels of the Diamond Casino Heist and gives players an overview of the entire event.

Once the cutscene is over, follow these steps to buy an Arcade business in GTA Online:

Open the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. Click on the Arcades tab to filter all Arcade locations. Select any of the locations on the map and click on Buy. Select any of your desired upgrades from Style, Mural, Floor, Neon Art, Extras, and Garage. Click on the Buy option.

There are six Arcade business locations in GTA Online, with two of them in Blaine County. Their starting prices range from $1,235,000 to $4,082,500, with optional upgrades costing even more. After making your purchase, proceed to the establishment to begin the setup mission.

Entering the Arcade will trigger another cutscene, after which you will be able to access the computer inside the office. You must register as a CEO or MC President and start the setup mission from the computer to complete the establishment process of the Arcade.

