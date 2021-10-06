All useful GTA San Andreas maps to assist the player in getting 100% completion

Some GTA San Andreas players might find the following maps helpful in achieving 100% completion.

If the image seems too small, right-click on it and open it in a new tab to zoom in. This article will include maps for all collectibles that contribute to 100% completion.

Note: Unique Stunt Jumps aren't required for 100% completion. Hence, the player doesn't need to get them, as they're solely done for a small cash reward.

Useful GTA San Andreas maps that players should use for 100% completion

All 100 Tags map

A map with all 100 Tags locations (Image via GTA.CZ)

Los Santos Tags can be a pain to collect in GTA San Andreas. Players must collect all 100 Tags to acquire their rewards. First, Grove Street Families members carry Desert Eagles, SMGs, and Knives now.

Second, Molotov Cocktails, an AK-47, Sawn-Off Shotgun, and a TEC 9 spawn in the Johnson House. To spray a tag, GTA San Andreas players must use a Spray Can over the rival gang's graffiti. One can get a Spray Can in the Johnson House (upstairs near the bed).

Note: Spraying a tag near cops can result in a one-star Wanted Level.

All 50 Snapshots map

A map of all Snapshot locations (Image via Rockstar Games)

San Fierro has its own fair share of valuable collectibles. Like with Los Santos's Tags, GTA San Andreas players must collect all Snapshots to claim their primary reward. To "collect" a Snapshot, they must use a camera and take a picture of the designated area.

GTA San Andreas players get a bonus of $100K for collecting all Snapshots. They also get a Micro Uzi, Grenade, Shotgun, and Sniper Rifle to spawn at the Doherty Garage.

All 50 Horseshoes map

All 50 Horseshoe locations (Image via Rockstar Games)

Horseshoes are a strange collectible. They boost the Luck stat, but it has nothing to do with gambling in GTA San Andreas. Either way, players need to collect all 50 to get additional rewards.

If they do so, they will get an SMG, Satchel Charge, Combat Shotgun, and an M4 to spawn at the Four Dragons Casino.

Unlike the previous two collectibles, GTA San Andreas players can collect Horseshoes simply by walking into them. They don't need a Camera or a Spray Can to do so. This feature also applies to Oysters.

All 50 Oysters map

A map with all 50 Oyster locations [Part 1] (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA San Andreas introduced diving as a new feature to the series. One of its primary purposes was to collect Oysters. If the player got all 50, they would receive:

$100K

Maximum Lung Capacity

Players can date any girlfriend (also respawns them if they previously died)

A map with all 50 Oyster locations [Part 2] (Image via Rockstar Games)

As the map is bigger here than average, it might be hard to tell where all the Oysters are. However, GTA San Andreas players can still get a general idea of where they're located. Predictably, they're always in a body of water.

