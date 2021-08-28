Full list of GTA San Andreas vehicle spawn cheats for PC

GTA San Andreas is one of the best games from the franchise. The game features the most amount of missions in the GTA Universe.

San Andreas also has a ton of cheats for players to use to enjoy the game, the way they like it. There are a total of 87 cheats in the game, which players can use to do a bunch of things.

One of the most important things that players can use cheats for in the game is to spawn vehicles. Here is a complete list of all the vehicle spawn cheats in GTA San Andreas.

The complete list of all vehicle spawn cheats in GTA San Andreas

Spawn Bloodring Banger

To spawn a Bloodring Banger in GTA San Andreas, players need to type OLDSPEEDDEMON within the game or pause menu.

Spawn Caddy

To spawn a Caddy in GTA San Andreas, players need to type 18HOLES within the game or pause menu.

Spawn Dozer

To spawn a Dozer in GTA San Andreas, players need to type ITSALLBULL within the game or pause menu.

Spawn Hotring Racer 1

To spawn a Hotring Racer #1 in GTA San Andreas, players need to type VROCKPOKEY within the game or pause menu.

Spawn Hotring Racer 2

To spawn a Hotring Racer #2 in GTA San Andreas, players need to type JUSTTRYANDSTOPME within the game or pause menu.

Spawn Monster Truck

To spawn a Monster Truck in GTA San Andreas, players need to type MONSTERMASH within the game or pause menu.

Spawn Quadbike

To spawn a Quadbike in GTA San Andreas, players need to type FOURWHEELFUN within the game or pause menu.

Spawn Hunter

To spawn a Hunter in GTA San Andreas, players need to type OHDUDE within the game or pause menu.

Spawn Hydra

To spawn a Hydra in GTA San Andreas, players need to type JUMPJET within the game or pause menu.

Spawn Rancher

To spawn a Rancher in GTA San Andreas, players need to type DOUGHNUTHANDICAP within the game or pause menu.

Spawn Rhino

To spawn a Rhino in GTA San Andreas, players need to type TIMETOKICKASS within the game or pause menu.

Spawn Romero

To spawn a Romero in GTA San Andreas, players need to type WHERESTHEFUNERAL within the game or pause menu.

Spawn Stretch

To spawn a Stretch in GTA San Andreas, players need to type CELEBRITYSTATUS within the game or pause menu.

Spawn Stuntplane

To spawn a Stuntplane in GTA San Andreas, players need to type FLYINGTOSTUNT within the game or pause menu.

Spawn Tanker

To spawn a Tanker in GTA San Andreas, players need to type HITTHEROADJACK within the game or pause menu.

Spawn Trashmaster

To spawn a Trashmaster in GTA San Andreas, players need to type TRUEGRIME within the game or pause menu.

Spawn Vortex

To spawn a Vortex in GTA San Andreas, players need to type IWANTTOHOVER within the game or pause menu.

Edited by R. Elahi