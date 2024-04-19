All Weed Farm locations in GTA Online in 2024

Weed Farm locations in GTA Online are spread across the map. It is important to check them before you make your purchase. That way, you can be sure the property you bought is near other businesses. This is important if you don't wish to wander across the map for every single Weed Farm mission in the game.

Picking the right location will also help you complete the setup as well as the sell missions for your marijuana farm. However, purchasing a farm on the outskirts means longer travel time and a more dangerous venture.

This article will talk about the Weed Farm locations in GTA Online and which is the best one to purchase.

There are four Weed Farm locations in GTA Online

There are a total of four Weed Farm locations in GTA Online. You can purchase one to start producing the drug before selling it to dealers and making money. Since the ongoing GTA Online weekly update is offering bonus cash and RP for selling Weed, it is the perfect time to invest some cash in this venture.

The four Weed Farm locations in GTA Online are:

San Chianski Mountain Range ( $715,000 )

$715,000 Mount Chiliad ( $805,200 )

$805,200 Elysian Island ( $1,072,500 )

$1,072,500 Downtown Vinewood ($1,358,500)

The differences in these prices boil down to where the farms are located. For instance, the one near the main city is more expensive than the one far away in the woods. It is important to remember this when purchasing any business in GTA Online.

Which is the best Weed Farm location?

In most cases, purchasing the most expensive option is the most sensible. However, for the Weed Farm, selecting the San Chianski Mountain Range location is the best decision for multiple reasons. Firstly, it is right next to a highway. This makes sell missions very easy, as you can directly take it and go to almost any location on the map in a short time.

Next, since this spot is away from the city, it is less of a target for griefers who like to stalk busy areas looking for targets. This location will save you a lot of headaches when doing supply or sell missions for your Weed Farm. Since the GTA Online double bonuses are excellent this week, you might want to utilize them to stack up the $715,000.

If you're interested, you can also check out the new GTA Online Salvage Yard vehicles this week.

