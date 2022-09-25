Alleged GTA 6 leaker might have angered ransomware hackers

New information has recently surfaced regarding the infamous GTA 6 leaker, and it involves ransomware hackers. Gamers should be aware that this game had a massive leak full of never-before-seen content back on September 18, 2022. That incident created a ton of hype around the game, but there were also several legal ramifications associated with it as well.

The original leaker was a 17-year-old from the UK. London Police arrested him on the evening of September 22, 2022, but the story doesn't end there. A new development has arisen, stating that the individual has angered some other "Ransomware Threat Actors."

vx-underground @vxunderground The person responsible for the Rockstar & Uber breach has angered a group of ransomware Threat Actors



They state he initiated conversations on selling access, but in the midst of negotiations burned access



He claimed to have access to Kone, Bank of Brasil, Take2Games & DoorDash

There are four screenshots to cover here. Here is a short summary of each one:

Top left: References the Lapsus$ hacker group and talks about junk data

Top right: Confirmation that they have access to Kone data and Banco de Brasil

Bottom left: References the GTA 5 and 6 source code again

Bottom right: GTA 6 has cost over $2B to make; DoorDash data is also compromised

The "pot" character here is presumably teapotuberhacker, the person who leaked the GTA 6 content that fans have been talking about for days now.

@vx-underground reports that the GTA 6 leaker has burned access with these "Ransomware Threat Actors." This information also reveals that teapotuberhacker has access to far more information than just the next Grand Theft Auto game.

The "Ransomware Threat Actors" are currently unknown.

More information on the GTA 6 hacker responsible for the infamous leaks

vx-underground @vxunderground



Individual states September 15th / 16th he lost access to



September 20th, RevolutApp releases public notice of a breach

This new information also seems to confirm another breach related to Revolut. Thirty-two thousand people have had their data exposed in that cyber attack (assuming the estimate involving 0.16% of 20,000,000 from this Tweet is accurate).

The Revolut breach was confirmed on September 20, 2022, whereas teapotuberhacker had access to it around September 15 or 16, 2022.

Supposed hacker arrested

City of London Police @CityPolice



On the evening of Thursday 22 September 2022, the City of London Police arrested a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire on suspicion of hacking, as part of an investigation supported by the @NCA_UK 's National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU).

He remains in police custody.

Not much else is known about the hacker at large, past the fact that he's in police custody. Gamers should know that since this is an ongoing story, all of the full details won't be available to the general public.

Rockstar response

Rockstar Games were "extremely disappointed" to see the game leaked this way. This Tweet confirmed that all clips revealed by teapotuberhacker were genuine, much to the surprise of some parts of the fanbase.

A vital part of this announcement is that Rockstar Games doesn't expect any "long-term effect" on this project. Thus, gamers shouldn't expect a delay based on the current information available to the public.

Rockstar Games will reveal more information on GTA 6 in the future, but there is no expected date for that moment at present.

