Are there any flying cars in GTA Online?

GTA Online has a diverse range of vehicles for every imaginable purpose. This includes vehicles inspired by real-life ones as well as futuristic sci-fi ones.

GTA Online includes several missions and heists, some of which are absurdly over-the-top. The game gets updates where it receives such content on a regular basis.

Some of these updates also introduce fantasy weapons and vehicles to the game. These weapons and cars shine during GTA Online's sci-fi flick-inspired missions. As a result, Rockstar Games has befittingly added a flying car called the Deluxo to the game.

GTA Online: Everything you need to know about flying cars in the game

“The future is here, and it has gull-wing doors." — Warstock Cache & Carry description.

Every fan of the Back to the Future films has undoubtedly fantasized about flying a DeLorean. While still a pipe dream in the real world, GTA Online players can live this fantasy out. The Deluxo is a car in GTA Online that is inspired by the DMC Delorean, and much like its inspiration, it has the ability to fly.

It is clearly based on the movie version and not the real-life one, as its in-game performance is impressively similar. Time-traveling, however, is not possible with the Deluxo in GTA Online.

The ability to fly makes this car stand out from the rest in GTA Online. It is the only flying car in the game and serves as an effective counter against the Oppressor Mk2. This makes it quite useful for most players, as griefing is still a major issue in the game.

This car has made many appearances in the GTA series in the past. The DMC DeLorean being a car from the early '80s is seen in GTA Vice City and GTA Vice City Stories, in the form of the Deluxo.

The car has three different modes of driving:

Car Mode: This mode allows it to drive on the ground like a normal car.

This mode allows it to drive on the ground like a normal car. Hover Mode: When in the hover mode, the car's wheels retract and the chassis hovers over the street, giving it more maneuverability.

When in the hover mode, the car's wheels retract and the chassis hovers over the street, giving it more maneuverability. Flyer Mode: The third mode allows the Deluxo to fully ascend to the skies and fly.

It can also be equipped with machine guns and homing missiles at a Weaponized Vehicle Workshop. The Deluxo has an exorbitant price of $4,721,500, at Warstock Cache and Carry. A Trade Price of $3,550,000 is unlocked after completing the Signal Intercepts setup mission as the leader.

