Are there any GTA Online cars that can drive underwater?

GTA Online features a wide variety of vehicles, some of which come with unique abilities. The Toreador and the Stromberg are two unique cars that have submersible capabilities.

This article explores these two cars, detailing their performance, abilities and prices. It also compares the two and finds out which is the better submersible car in GTA Online.

GTA Online: All you need to know about the submersible cars in the game

Toreador

“No land? No problem. With Pegassi's submersible, booster-fitted sports car, taking your life and all its problems out to sea has never been faster." — Warstock Cache & Carry description.

First introduced in the Cayo Perico Heist update, the Pegassi Toreador is an amphibious sports car that drives on land and dives underwater. GTA Online players can buy it for $3,660,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry.

Stromberg

"...the cool waters of the pacific are washing the pedestrian splatter from your windshield. The rudder and thrusters are engaged, and your pursuers are lost forever." — Warstock Cache & Carry description.

The Ocelot Stromberg is very similar to the Toreador, and was introduced in GTA Online alongside the Doomsday Heist update. It costs $3,185,350 from Warstock Cache & Carry and can be bought at a further discount of $2,395,000.

Comparing the two cars

Both the Toreador and the Stromberg have the ability to transition between car mode and submarine mode. However, the booster gives the Toreador a small advantage over the Stromberg.

It propels the vehicle for roughly a second and recharges quickly, allowing it to accelerate faster than other cars. The booster is also capable of working underwater, making it more effective than other naval vehicles.

In terms of defense, both vehicles can endure six homing rockets before exploding. Due to the homing missile's restricted lock-on angle, they're both extremely vulnerable to close high-angle air assaults. Both of these cars offer a sliver of protection against rear-end attacks.

These vehicles also have the same armaments. This includes dual forward-facing fixed machine guns, a missile launcher, and a torpedo launcher.

The Stromberg has a huge disadvantage while battling the Toreador or Kosatka. It does not have the necessary sonar equipment to detect concealed submarines. When compared to a Toreador using its boosting ability, it also has a harder time avoiding oncoming torpedoes. Another disadvantage is that unlike the former, the Stromberg has a limited supply of missiles and torpedoes.

Hence, despite being more expensive, the Toreador is the best submersible car in GTA Online.

Edited by Siddharth Satish