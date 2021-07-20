Auto Shop locations in GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update revealed

GTA Online just released a major update today, and it comes with tons of exciting features. Many fans anticipated that this year's summer update would be based around tuners and car meets. They were proved true when Rockstar Games announced the Los Santos Tuners update on July 15th.

Los Santos Tuners brings a new kind of business to the game, called the Auto Shop. It is a purchasable property that allows players to sell vehicles. GTA Online users are quite excited about this update since there hasn't been a major one since December 2020.

Among the aspects showcased were the LS Car meet, new vehicles, races, and missions. Ever since the update's release, GTA fans have been posting bits of information on Twitter.

GTA Online Tuners update: Auto Shop locations revealed

Twitter user and Rockstar Games fan @Nuro_Citrix put up a tweet showing the locations for the new Auto Shop in GTA Online:

One of the screenshots shows the location of all Auto Shops alongside the description and price of the Rancho Auto Shop. The other one shows the cost of a fully upgraded Auto Shop in La Mesa.

The following is the description of the Rancho Auto Shop as per the Maze Bank Foreclosure website:

"It's not central, it's not safe, and it's not sanitary. But it's the closest mod shop to the LSCM in all of San Andreas. If you're looking to set up shop next to your target demographic, this right here is your stop."

As the description reads, the Auto Shop in Rancho may not have an ideal location, but it's the closest one to the Car Meet. The Los Santos Car Meet can be found in an abandoned graffiti-covered warehouse in Cypress Flats, with a makeshift finish line just outside the street.

The Rancho Auto Shop has a starting price of $1,750,000, while the La Mesa Auto Shop costs $4,552,000 when fully upgraded.

The upgrades chosen for this screenshot include:

Style - $450,000

Tint - $187,500

Emblem - $154,500

Staff - 770,000

Extras - $990,000

Membership - $50,000

Here is the image of the map where all of the Auto Shop locations can be found:

Auto Shop locations in GTA Online (Image via @Nuro_Citrix, Twitter)

All Auto Shops have a starting price below $2 million, making them easy purchases for most GTA Online players.

