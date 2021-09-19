Beejay XL in GTA Online: All you need to know

GTA Online is one of the most popular multiplayer games out there as of 2021, and considering the hype around the fandom, will probably be so for the foreseeable future.

A lot of reasons contribute to the game's massive success. From the open-world design and the impeccable graphics to the diverse variety of activities that players can partake in, all contribute to a great in-game experience.

The most important reason for the game's insanely growing popularity, however, is the exceptionally vast assortment of vehicles it features and all the new additions that Rockstar keeps releasing with one update or another, forever keeping fans in the loop of anticipation.

GTA Online: The Beejay XL

The modern SUV is an incredible piece of engineering: stylish, rugged, practical, safe. But if you're looking for something that managed to dodge every single one of those qualities, the BeeJay XL is the only choice on the market – SOUTHERN SAN ANDREAS SUPER AUTOS DESCRIPTION.

Over the years, Rockstar has released enough new cars to pack a few virtual showrooms to the gills. From flying bikes to armored cars to mobile military trucks, GTA Online has it all. This article talks about the Beejay XL in GTA Online, the vehicle that doesn't get the kind of hype it deserves.

Inspired by the Toyota FJ Cruiser, the Beejay XL is one of the coolest four-door SUVs featured in GTA Online.

It boasts decent top speed, recorded at abc, but is hardly notable in the acceleration department.

As a fairly bulky vehicle, the Beejay XL does produce some oversteer, which makes it a little disagreeable for novice beginners, especially if they haven't yet grasped the ropes of driving a heavy vehicle in GTA Online.

But apart from that, the Beejay XL makes for a pretty decent vehicle in GTA Online. It may not have butter-smooth handling but it certainly features a nimble system. The SUV's traction isn't great, but that's hardly unexpected from a vehicle of its kind.

How to get the Beejay XL in GTA Online?

Also Read

All in all, the Beejay XL is an average vehicle that sports average performance but looks that are, at least in an arguable sense, quite attractive.

It can be purchased from Southern S.A Super Autos for $27,000. It can also be found or stolen in the game.

Edited by Rohit Mishra