Beginner's guide to buying a Custom Auto Shop in GTA Online

The Auto Shop was added to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Tuners update. It's a brand-new type of purchasable property in which players can repair and modify vehicles for customers.

Los Santos Tuners is the most recent update for GTA Online. It adds a ton of tuner-related content to the game, including 17 tuner cars. Some of the latest additions include the LS Car Meet and all-new Contract missions.

The Auto Shop is required to complete these missions, access the Exotic Exports list, and run a legitimate repair shop. This guide will assist players in purchasing one of these properties in GTA Online.

GTA Online: How to purchase a Custom Auto Shop in the game

The Auto Shop property in GTA Online serves both as a mod garage as well as a location to plan Contract missions. These are small-time heists provided by Moodymann and Sessanta. There are 5 different locations to choose from when making a purchase.

However, to buy an Auto Shop in the game, players must visit the LS Car Meet at least once after the update. They must also be a VIP/CEO/MC President to be able to buy the property. If these prerequisites are met, players can then buy an Auto Shop from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website.

Each Auto Shop comes with a 10-car garage and has multiple customization options. Players get to choose the Name, Style, Tint, and Crew Emblem for their shops. Further upgrades include Staff, Personal Quarters and a second Car Lift.

Where are the Auto Shops located?

Locations of all Auto Shops in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are the 5 locations for the Auto Shops and their prices:

La Mesa: $1,920,000

$1,920,000 Burton: $1,830,000

$1,830,000 Rancho: $1,750,000

$1,750,000 Strawberry: $1,705,000

$1,705,000 Mission Row: $1,670,000

The one at Rancho is the closest to the LSCM, and is regarded as the best possible location by many players. However, most of these are somewhat close to the Car Meet anyway. Therefore, buying even the cheapest one will be enough.

Benefits of owning an Auto Shop

The main reasons for buying an Auto Shop in GTA Online are the missions and business opportunities it provides. These ventures and chances include:

Auto Shop Service: Players must customize client vehicles to their specifications and then return the vehicles to them.

Players must customize client vehicles to their specifications and then return the vehicles to them. Contract: The Job Board gives players access to these, which aren't particularly lucrative but are entertaining.

The Job Board gives players access to these, which aren't particularly lucrative but are entertaining. Exotic Exports: There is a blackboard on the mezzanine floor where a list of cars are available. These can be stolen and delivered to the port for money. The list will reset every 24 hours in-game.

At the Auto Shop, all vehicle modifications may be installed at a discounted rate.

