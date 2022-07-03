Best GTA Online business for solo players explained

The GTA Online DLC called Further Advances in Finance and Felony changed how the game is played forever. It introduced businesses and made them the new meta. Since then, most content expansions have included new properties to own and earn from.

That said, not all the businesses in the game are solo-friendly, and some are more profitable if done with friends. The Nightclub, as a property, is perfect for solo players.

How to buy and unlock the Nightclub's full potential in GTA Online?

Buying Nightclub

By now, most GTA Online users know that visiting the Maze Bank Foreclosures site showcases the purchasable business in the game. Upon clicking the Nightclub tab, they can select any one out of ten scattered throughout Los Santos.

After selecting a location, gamers need to decide which upgrades to buy. The options are:

Nightclub Style

Lighting Rig

Nightclub Name

Storage

Dancers

Dry Ice

Like all business upgrades, some are purely cosmetic and do not add any value. Players looking to focus on earnings should save money by not purchasing cosmetics and concentrating on the Storage upgrade.

There are two types of Storage: vehicle and product. The latter is the most important, as the former is just another vehicle garage. The product storage allows five levels to be bought, the total of which will amount to $1.7 million.

It may seem like a lot, but the Nightclub pays for itself quite quickly.

Using Nightclub to earn money

After purchasing a Nightclub in GTA Online, users will have to complete a few short setup missions. The Nightclub allows two ways to earn money, and the first is the club.

The second option is warehouse management, which with the help of other businesses can help gamers earn millions in no time. The other businesses needed to make money with the Nightclub are:

Cargo and Shipments (CEO Office Special Cargo Warehouse or Smuggler's Hangar)

Sporting Goods (Gunrunning Bunker)

South American Imports (M/C Cocaine Lockup)

Pharmaceutical Research (M/C Methamphetamine Lab)

Organic Produce (M/C Weed Farm)

Printing & Copying (M/C Document Forgery Office)

Cash Creation (M/C Counterfeit Cash Factory)

Not all of these are needed to start, but the more, the merrier. There are also three upgrades that gamers need to buy for more efficient functionality.

Buying the Security and Equipment upgrade is quintessential from the beginning. However, neglecting the Staff upgrade is not a problem.

The Nightclub office is located above the DJ booth (Image via Ionie88/Reddit)

Upon entering the office and accessing the laptop, GTA players can manage their Nightclub. Opening the Warehouse Management tab will allow them to see the products the business can produce.

It depends on the other businesses owned in the game. It is important to remember that although the Nightclub uses these businesses to function, they remain independent and fully operational.

Users can purchase and assign up to five different technicians to produce the goods in the warehouse. One technician can only work on one product at a time.

The Nightclub produces goods quite differently when compared to other businesses. There are no source missions, just one sale mission. The continued production depends on:

Space in the warehouse

Assigned technicians

Owned businesses

The Nightclub sale missions are also pretty easy, as they always have a single vehicle that needs to be delivered to a specific spot. There are three sale vehicles to choose from, which are completely customizable with options to add weapons and armor.

Speedo Custom (comes free with the Nightclub) (for 0-89 crates)

Mule Custom (for 90-179 crates)

Pounder Custom (for 180-360 crates)

GTA Online gamers can make two types of sales: a special order and selling all goods. The latter is always the best option as it is less of a hassle, and special orders do not pay too much extra cash.

Nightclub Buff in GTA Online

With the launch of Expanded and Enhanced, Rockstar buffed the income capacity for Nightclubs and MC Businesses.

Now, the Nightclub safe capacity (earned from Nightclub popularity) is $210K instead of $70K. For a full bar of popularity, individuals can make $50K per in-game day (48 minutes in real-life).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far