Best GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition settings for PC

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition has been launched on PCs and consoles, and it has received widespread criticism. PC gamers seem to be hit the hardest as the games are found to be poorly optimized and glitchy. This article provides a solution for players who are suffering from framerate drops and other performance issues.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition: Best settings for optimal performance on PC

PC gamers who own monitors with high refresh rates need to bring it down to run the GTA Trilogy smoothly. While this beats the purpose of having such a monitor, there seems to be no other solution at the moment.

The screen refresh rate should be locked to 60 Hz. This can be done from the graphics card control panel or the display settings. V-Sync must also be turned on, either in-game or from the graphics card control panel.

Next, players must open the Rockstar Games Launcher, go to Settings, find each of the three games, and find the option called Launch arguments. Then, they must type "-dx12" for all three games. This forces the GTA Trilogy games to use DirectX 12, which improves performance considerably.

Finally, there are three major graphics settings options that are vital in optimizing the FPS of the GTA Trilogy. These are Car Reflections, World Shadow Quality, and Vehicle Light Quality. Players can also tweak with other settings to improve performance, but those don't have a significant effect on most PCs.

Here are the ideal options for these three settings:

Car Reflections - Screen

World Shadow Quality - Medium

Vehicle Light Quality - Low

It is vital that Car Reflections be kept on Screen to avoid FPS drops. The other two can be experimented with to find the best balance.

Here are the system requirements for the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy as provided by Rockstar Games:

Minimum PC requirements:

Supported OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor (CPU): Intel® Core™ i5-6600K / AMD FX-6300

Intel® Core™ i5-6600K / AMD FX-6300 Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2 GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3 GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2 GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3 GB Memory (RAM): 8 GB

8 GB Required Disk Space: 45 GB

Recommended PC requirements:

Supported OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor (CPU): Intel® Core™ i7-2700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel® Core™ i7-2700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4 GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4 GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4 GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4 GB Memory (RAM): 16 GB

16 GB Required Disk Space: 45 GB

Despite meeting these requirements, players may need to make the above-mentioned adjustments to run the GTA Trilogy smoothly.

