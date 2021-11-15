GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is back on the Rockstar Games launcher for PC players to play or purchase

After over 48 hours of being unavailable, GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition is now playable again for PC gamers. Rockstar has relaunched the game on the Rockstar Games Store and Launcher after having removed some files that were unintentionally left behind.

Rockstar Support @RockstarSupport Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is again available through the Rockstar Games Launcher for play and purchase. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, and are working to improve and update overall performance as we move forward: support.rockstargames.com Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is again available through the Rockstar Games Launcher for play and purchase. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, and are working to improve and update overall performance as we move forward: support.rockstargames.com

The Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy is now available to play from the Rockstar Games Launcher. Players who didn't pre-order the game can buy it from the Rockstar Games Store. Rockstar made this announcement after PC players had waited for more than two days to play the game.

However, several PC gamers who pre-ordered the Trilogy have already lost patience. They've requested refunds, and some have moved on to other games. Since most gamers play video games on weekends, having to wait another week to play the GTA Trilogy was inconvenient for them.

Moreover, the games have been found to be extremely buggy so far. The GTA Trilogy has been panned by console gamers, who have pointed out how flawed it is. Rockstar appears to have acknowledged this fact, stating that they are working to improve the games' "overall performance."

Many players had predicted this outcome after Rockstar refused to present a gameplay trailer prior to the GTA Trilogy's release. Early leaked footage had shown plenty of glitches in the games, but players were still eager to try it out. However, as time went by, the bugs were found to be increasingly common.

The game was taken off for an entirely different reason. The PC and Switch versions of the games were found to be containing vital files left over from the development phase of the original GTA trilogy. These included a variety of content that could lead to legal issues, such as cut music files with expired licenses.

As a result, Rockstar immediately pulled off the game from their store and Launcher to work on removing these files. Players expected this to be over in a few hours, but it ended up taking over two days to fix.

Edited by Shaheen Banu