5 best missions in GTA Chinatown Wars that you need to play before GTA 6

GTA Chinatown Wars is an influential title in the Grand Theft Auto series despite Rockstar Games rolling it out on limited platforms. Players enjoy its mini-games and the numerous features that the developer never brought back. Apart from this, the game features an interesting storyline that one can experience through one of the best missions in the series.

Now that GTA 6 is on the horizon, it is the best time for players to check out these amazing missions. They have both great twists as well as great action that is worth experiencing at least once.

Note: The article is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

5 amazing missions in GTA Chinatown Wars that you should play at least once

1) Copter Carnage

The Copter Carnage mission has lots of gunfights as well as a great chase (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Copter Carnage is one of the missions that Huang Lee receives from his uncle in GTA Chinatown Wars. It is an interesting mission where players must defend the triad's cargo from the Spanish Lords. It starts soon after you defend the gang's store from this particular enemy who later comes looking for revenge.

Upon reaching the right location, you must defend the parked trucks from waves of enemies and a helicopter. Once you kill all the foot enemies, the chopper will start heading back and you must follow it to the Spanish Lords' hideout. Overall, this mission offers great action and is moderately difficult thanks to the waves of enemies that appear.

2) The Wheelman

This mission lets you drive great cars in GTA Chinatown Wars (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

One of the main reasons why The Wheelman is very popular in GTA Chinatown Wars is because players get to drive expensive and luxury cars as a part of the mission. The main objective is to retrieve these amazing cars from various locations across the map and deliver them to the marked location.

Once you receive the mission from your uncle, you must head out and steal three cars and deliver them to the garage in BOABO. It is worth noting that players must steal and deliver all three cars in six in-game hours. On top of that, if the cars get damaged too much, they will fail the mission. Overall, The Wheelman is a pretty fun mission in GTA Chinatown Wars and one of the best that you can complete.

3) Store Wars

Store Wars is one of the most intense missions in the game (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Various GTA Chinatown Wars missions let players engage in firefights. However, Store Wars offers one of the most intense gunfights that you will encounter throughout the game. You will receive instructions from Wu "Kenny" Lee to defend his store from the Spanish Lords. You must reach the location before the enemies arrive and make suitable preparations.

You must set up cars and other vehicles in front of the store to defend it against the waves of enemies. Once everything is set, you fight against the Spanish Lords' goons to defend your uncle's store. The intense gunfight is worth all the preparation and makes Store Wars one of the best missions in the game.

4) Stealing the Show

Throwing crates from the truck is quite challenging yet fun (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

While Stealing the Show might be one of the most difficult missions in GTA Chinatown Wars, its chaotic nature and intensity make it one of the best tasks you can do in the game. While the objective is pretty easy on paper, it becomes quite difficult in reality.

After Zhou Ming asks for your cooperation, you must hop onto the delivery truck and start chucking boxes toward the car following you. This becomes very difficult because the truck keeps weaving in and out of traffic making aiming challenging. However, it is quite fun since you don't have to engage in a firefight or wait for waves of enemies to appear.

5) Salt in the Wound

Salt in the Wound in the finale and one of the best missions in the game (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Being the finale of GTA Chinatown Wars, Salt in the Wound is one of the best missions in the game. It sums up everything that the protagonist goes through throughout the game and lets players exact the sweet revenge. The missions in brimming with intense gunfights and chases that make it worth playing once before GTA 6 rolls out.

Wade Heston tells Huang about the targets and asks for his help to deal with them. The reveal of your uncle Wu "Kenny" Lee being the culprit is heartbreaking after everything you have done together. The mission is a rollercoaster of adrenaline-pumping action as well as emotional cutscenes that make it worth experiencing.

