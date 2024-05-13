5 reasons why GTA Chinatown Wars deserves a direct sequel

GTA Chinatown Wars stands out in the series due to its art style and top-down camera among many other reasons. Unfortunately, Rockstar Games limited its release to certain platforms depriving several fans from exploring the game and witnessing its epic storyline.

Since the studio has been remastering several of its older titles, it only makes sense for them to give GTA Chinatown Wars a similar treatment or roll out a new game further expanding its world. Hence, this article will list five reasons why this game deserves a sequel and be available on every platform.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Five reasons Rockstar Games should release a sequel of GTA Chinatown Wars

1) The protagonist deserves more attention

Huang Lee deserves more attention. (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Huang Lee is the protagonist of GTA Chinatown Wars and one of the funniest main characters in the series. On top of his hilarious dialogues, Lee's comedic timing is simply perfect. This alone makes him deserving of a sequel. Apart from this, Rockstar Games managed to make Huang Lee a compelling and interesting character.

He had clear motives and knew what he wanted to do. A sequel to further explore how he reached the mindset and tackled all the hardships that came his way can be a good approach. Fans would also like to know what he did after the first game's ending and where his destiny led him.

2) Gameplay mechanics could use further enhancements

The game has great gameplay. (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

GTA Chinatown Wars has some fantastic features that make the game awesome. The drug dealing minigame was quite interesting which set the game apart from other titles in the Grand Theft Auto series. Rockstar Games could come up with a sequel that further works on these mechanics and adds new and innovative ones.

This would allow all the fans to rediscover these features and enjoy how they worked out in the previous game. A direct sequel with enhanced gameplay mechanics would make the previous title shine as well.

3) Various storylines need further exploration

The game has several characters that could use more exploring. (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

GTA Chinatown Wars features numerous characters with interesting backstories and motives. However, because of several limitations, the studio couldn't dive deeper into various of their stories, which is a wasted potential. They can work on this, for example, by further exploring the Triad and its enemies in the sequel.

It could also shed more light on the corrupt government officials and how they came into the picture. Rockstar Games has plenty of opportunities to explore and many plot twists to offer if they decide to make a direct sequel for GTA Chinatown Wars.

4) Further explore Liberty City

Liberty City in this game felt different. (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Liberty City has been the focus of several GTA games but none tackled it like GTA Chinatown Wars. The game offered a new perspective into the bustling side of the city which felt vibrant with its colors and populace. This is another missed opportunity that the studio should have explored way back.

However, they can still roll out a sequel to the game and offer a new perspective into the Liberty City that fans love and adore. Since GTA 4 sets a dark and gritty tone for the city, it would be amazing to have a rather vibrant version of the map.

5) Top-down POV with HD graphics would be amazing

The top-down POV was quite impressive. (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The top-down POV was another reason why GTA Chinatown Wars received such a good response from the community. Rockstar Games never used this formula in its newer titles much to the disappointment of the fans. Now, they can release a direct sequel to the game and offer the same point of view.

However, they can add enhanced graphics to make everything look much better. It would be interesting to explore the city with this POV while things look bright and clear. It would be a breath of fresh air for the fans to get this new POV option in a modern title.

FAQs about GTA Chinatown Wars

When was the game released?

Rockstar Games rolled out the game in 2009.

What platforms is the game available on?

GTA Chinatown Wars is playable on Nintendo DS, PSP, iOS, Android, and Fire OS.

Is the game worth playing in 2024?

Yes, the game is still worth exploring in 2024 thanks to its tight storyline and the top-down POV.

