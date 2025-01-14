Best thing to buy in GTA Online in 2025 (and the worst thing to avoid)

It’s 2025, and there is much content in GTA Online that players can enjoy today. Since its release in 2013, Rockstar Games has consistently added new cars, vehicles, properties, and more to keep its player base engaged. However, not everything is worth buying and the resources are often limited. Therefore, it is important to know the best and the worst options the game has to offer to make the right investment decisions.

Let’s quickly take a look at one of the best things to buy in GTA Online in 2025 and one of the worst things that players should avoid at all costs.

Note: The article is completely based on the writer's opinion and analysis.

Best thing to buy in GTA Online: Pegassi Oppressor Mk II (2025)

A picture of Pegassi Oppressor Mk II (Image via Rockstar Games)

Despite the wide variety of vehicles in GTA Online, the Pegassi Oppressor MK II remains the best thing to own. This one-seater custom hoverbike has been a part of the game since 2018’s After Hours DLC update. Judging by its design, it seems to be based on the real-life BMW R1200GS Adventure Hover Ride™ concept bike.

The best thing about the vehicle is its ability to switch between a hover mode and a flying mode. This allows players to come up with unique strategies when doing missions or heists in the game.

In terms of performance, the Oppressor MK II runs on a powerful turbine engine. According to Broughy1322, it possesses a top speed of 127.75 mph (205.59 km/h) and can complete one lap in about 0:53.387 — making it one of the quickest vehicles in the entire game.

Those who own businesses in GTA Online can use the Oppressor Mk II to complete source/sell missions, saving a lot of time and earning money quickly. All of this makes it one of the best things to own in GTA Online.

Players can buy it for $8,000,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry.

Worst thing to avoid in GTA Online: RUNE Zhaba

A picture of RUNE Zhaba (Image via Rockstar Games)

If there’s something useless in Grand Theft Auto Online that players must avoid, it is the RUNE Zhaba. This four-seater all-terrain vehicle was added to the game in 2020 as part of The Diamond Casino Heist DLC update. Its big body seems to be inspired by the real-life SHERP N1200.

The Zhaba can go only up to a top speed of 62.00 mph (99.78 km/h). Its slow speed makes it impractical for any meaningful tasks or missions. The only thing players can do with it is to traverse water. However, with so many other options available in 2025 like the Predator Police Boat, using Zhaba isn’t beneficial for anyone.

When it comes to the cost, the Zhaba is not a cheaper-to-own vehicle either. It costs a staggering $2,400,000-$1,800,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry. This amount isn’t justified for the slow performance players get from it — making it the worst thing one must avoid to save their hard-earned money.

