What is the best way to escape after completing the GTA Online Casino Heist?

GTA Online players have loved the Diamond Casino Heist since it was first introduced in the December 2019 DLC. Even after the Cayo Perico DLC was released in December 2020, many players still preferred the Diamond Heist.

Millions of players have completed this heist mission over the years, but some have still not completely mastered it by being able to escape unharmed or fast enough.

This article will look at the best way for players to escape after completing the GTA Online Casino Heist.

The helicopter is the best and fastest escape method in GTA Online

During the finale of the heist, many players choose to escape in their designated vehicles, whether it be the Kanjo, Sentinel, or any of the other fast getaway cars or bikes. Doing this is usually quite easy, and the underground sewage escape tunnel is located just behind the Diamond Casino & Resort. This is a great place for GTA Online players to hide and also to use for escaping underground. Otherwise they can just take off on the highway to evade the police. However, this is a much more difficult method.

GTA Online players should note that trying to escape on a set of wheels will almost always result in the players being shot and losing some of their take. There is fortunately a very quick and easy way to get away from all of the police and S.W.A.T. that are after the player's characters.

How to get to the helicopter in seconds every time

Using the helicopter to escape after the Casino Heist is by far the quickest way of evading capture, excessive damage, and loss of health and money. GTA Online players simply need to drive a few hundred meters from the Casino to the police station on the other side of the highway bridge.

Players can circumnavigate the police station or drive straight off the bridge away from the Diamond into an alley behind it. Here they can climb up to the helicopter just as easily. Once the players reach the roof of the station they are practically nearly finished.

After GTA Online players have made it to the helicopter, the escape becomes much smoother. Taking off in the helicopter makes it impossible for the police to keep up or even shoot players as they rise into the air.

GTA Online players now only need to fly to their destination, where they can claim their prize for a successful heist. If the escape in the helicopter is fast enough, the players may have even completed the elite challenge too.

