GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition players to get the original trilogy bundle for free

Rockstar dropped some major GTA news as some players will receive the original GTA trilogy bundle for free

Granted, they can only qualify if they purchased the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. As most players know by now, the remastered games were met with overwhelming negativity. It is currently riddled with performance issues across the board, both in terms of graphics and gameplay.

Some players were so angry at this turn of events, they even demanded refunds from Rockstar. The company is looking to bring back some goodwill with their recent apology. As a token of gesture, all these players will get the original GTA trilogy bundle at no additional cost.

GTA news: Any player who purchased the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition can get the original trilogy bundle for free

Rockstar announced this GTA news on their official Newswire webpage. They wanted to provide an update to all the players who purchased the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. Here's what players need to know about their direction going forward.

The original trilogy bundle is now free

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames An update regarding the unexpected technical issues with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. rsg.ms/de7593e An update regarding the unexpected technical issues with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. rsg.ms/de7593e https://t.co/AsfYPuMI0d

The classic GTA trilogy is making a return to the Rockstar Store, albeit for the PC versions. This only applies to any player who has already purchased the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. These games will be added to the Rockstar Games Launcher at no additional cost.

This recent GTA news shows that Rockstar understands what's going on right now. Player backlash has reached a high point in the past week or so. Many of them are upset with Rockstar for how they handled the remastered games.

Rockstar apologizes for any technical issues

Regarding the GTA news, Rockstar stated the following on their main website:

"Firstly, we want to sincerely apologize to everyone who has encountered issues playing these games."

They admit that the remastered trilogy did not meet their expectations, given its numerous technical issues. Rockstar says they understand how important these games are to their player base. Furthermore, they will continue to update players on any progress they make in regards to fixing these issues.

In the meantime, they also ask the players to stop harassing their development team. Notably, some fans took it too far with Grove Street Games, as the developers are constantly harassed on social media.

After a year of unpopular decisions, Rockstar is trying to rebuild their relationship with their fanbase. Whether or not it works remains to be seen. Regardless, this recent GTA news is the first step toward their goal.

