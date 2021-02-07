Bonus activities and discounts in GTA Online for the week of February 8

If players find themselves stuck in a rut doing the same old jobs in GTA Online and not getting anywhere, perhaps engaging in some bonus activities might do the trick. Every week in GTA Online, some jobs pay out much higher than usual and players can rack up Double or Triple RP and cash through them.

The best way to keep moving forward in GTA Online and make the best out of their time is to keep an eye out for these bonus activities and jobs. Some businesses such as Gunrunning might often pay out more, and pairing that with discounts signals to the player that it might be the best to get into that particular business.

This week in GTA Online, it seems like Rockstar Games really wants players to try out the Cayo Perico Heist as well as engage in some vintage-style racing.

Bonus activities and discounts this week in GTA Online

Get a 50% bonus payout on The Cayo Perico Heist Finale this week, plus all setup costs are waived.



And if you haven’t taken on the latest GTA Online Heist yet, get started with 25% off the Kosatka Submarine, which doubles as your Heist planning HQ.https://t.co/0kv2jpLdfh pic.twitter.com/LPARF5XcVD — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2021

This week in GTA Online, players will be able to earn an extra 50% on their take in the Cayo Perico Heist Finale. Therefore, this is a great time to get a crew together or even play solo and grab as much as possible when visiting El Rubio's compound for the Heist.

On top of the Heist's bonus payout, players are also encouraged to try out Issi Classic Races in GTA Online this week. The job will pay out 3x RP and Cash this week, which makes it all the more appealing to try out the job, and it helps that the races themselves are actually quite fun.

Rockstar Games is also offering discounts on massively popular vehicles such as:

Kosatka Submarine and Upgrades- 25% Off

Ocelot Stromberg- 30% Off

Pegassi Toreador- 25% Off

WeenyIssi Classic- 40% Off

Overflod Entity XXR- 30% Off

The log-in bonus includes the Enus Yeti Cap, a neat touch if the player wants to showcase their loyalty to the brand in GTA Online lobbies. The Enus Paragon R (Armored) Is available in the Diamond as the Podium Car, a handy car player, should be gunning after in the game.

Prime Gaming bonuses include an additional $200K log-in bonus and the Kosatka Submarine Sonar Station for Free for playing anytime this week. Prime Gaming members will also receive exclusive discounts such as 35% off on the Annihilator Stealth Helicopter and a massive 70% off on the Progen Tyrus supercar.