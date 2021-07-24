Can fans expect GTA 6 announcement in 2021 after Los Santos Tuners update release?

There is seemingly no end to the hype for GTA 6, and it has been growing since the latest update came out. Los Santos Tuners was recently released, introducing underground tuner culture to GTA Online.

The fact that Rockstar is still releasing quality updates to the game has some players worried about the prospect of GTA 6. Many players believe that GTA 6 will be released sooner if GTA Online starts to wane in popularity.

Yet there appears to be no end to GTA Online's popularity. Rockstar announced yesterday that Los Santos Tuners was the most popular update they've ever made. This means that GTA Online is still attracting new players even after all these years.

Will Rockstar announce GTA 6 this year now that Los Santos Tuners has been released?

Los Santos Tuners had good reasons to be so popular. It has everything a GTA Online update needs to make it a success. From cool new cars and car modifications to action-packed robbery missions, Los Santos Tuners has it all.

Players got everything they wanted, with stance options and the LS Car Meet being on the checklist. Now that the excitement surrounding the update has subsided, fans have resumed fantasizing about GTA 6.

For the time being, most fans believe that the next game will be released in 2024-25. Most credible sources, including Tom Henderson and Jason Schreier, have confirmed this. However, this does not rule out the possibility of a GTA 6 announcement this year.

Can GTA fans expect an announcement regarding GTA 6 in 2021?

A few years back, a 2021 release for GTA 6 didn't seem unrealistic (Image via MrBossFTW, YouTube)

It has been nearly 8 years since GTA 5 was released. Many fans expected GTA 6 by 2021. In fact, few could have guessed that it would take more than a decade for a sequel.

At present, the most a fan can expect is an announcement. Since the launch of GTA 4, Rockstar has been releasing games with a 5-year gap between them. GTA 4 came out in 2008, GTA 5 came out in 2013 and Red Dead Redemption came out in 2018.

Going by this logic, the next Rockstar title should be launched in 2023. Nevertheless, the global lockdown could have played a role in the production delay.

With the Expanded and Enhanced Edition slated to release this November, many fans are awaiting an announcement for GTA 6. They shouldn't be too hopeful, however, as this might lead to nothing but disappointment.

