Can players lose stamina in GTA San Andreas?

GTA San Andreas players shouldn’t worry about losing their stamina anytime soon.

Like most games in the series, GTA San Andreas uses statistics that can positively or negatively influence gameplay. For instance, players can improve their shooting and driving skills. However, certain stats can also be lowered due to circumstances, such as muscle and fat.

Stamina is what allows players to sustain physical activity for long periods of time. This includes running and swimming, which is useful in several missions. Some players may believe that if they gain weight they will lose stamina. The truth is that stamina will never decrease, even if their body changes.

Why GTA San Andreas players can't lose their overall stamina level

Even in the world of video games, stamina plays a major role in physical activities. Players will gradually increase multiple stats as they play through GTA San Andreas. The question remains whether or not it can decrease over time. Here are a few clarifications in regards to stamina.

Stamina cannot be lost

Gameplay statistics rarely ever decrease in GTA San Andreas. Only muscle and fat can be changed over time. Shooting and driving will remain the same, and that also goes for stamina. They will continue to increase throughout the entire game, so they cannot be undone.

Players can alter their body types, but they will maintain their stamina. Keep in mind that a morbidly obese CJ will be slower. He will also be unable to jump higher, which is a requirement for specific missions. Regardless, his stamina should remain the same, so players don't have to worry.

However, players can get infinite stamina

GTA San Andreas has a unique side mission known as 'Burglary'. It will become available right after the mission 'Home Invasion'. To get started, players need to drive a dark Boxville anytime between 20:00 and 6:00, and will have to sneak into households to steal various items.

Even though 'Burglary' is optional, players should definitely give it a go. Not only will they make a lot of money, they will also receive a useful reward. Players will gain infinite sprinting if they collect more than $10,000 in stolen goods. This is cumulative, which means it doesn't have to be done in one sitting.

Players will never tire out if they have infinite sprinting, regardless of their current stamina. This will make the rest of the game much easier, considering the amount of missions that require stamina. It can always come in handy in a game like GTA San Andreas, since players are constantly on the move.

Stamina is extremely useful

The ability to run without tiring out is very useful in combat situations. GTA San Andreas players might need it whenever they are in the middle of a shootout. Sometimes their vehicle might also burn and crash, which would require them to escape. As a result, stamina can be a deciding factor in their survival.

Thankfully, stamina never really goes away, but physical performance can still be affected. Fat CJ is unlikely to outrun gunfire, which limits his capabilities. Therefore, keeping CJ fit, and completing the 'Burglary' mission would go a long way to increase the chances of survival.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

