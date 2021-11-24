5 GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition PC cheat codes that all players must try out

GTA players are spoiled for choice when it comes to cheats in the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. And with the updated HD graphics, some of these cheats are even more exciting to use than before.

Here's a look at some GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition cheat codes that players must try out.

What are a few fan-favorite cheats in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition?

From flying cars and boats to multiple weapons loadouts, there are many cheat codes to choose from in San Andreas. Different consoles use different cheat codes, but the examples here are from the PC.

1) Infinite ammo

The most useful cheat (Image via Sportskeeda)

All players would agree that it is frustrating to run out of ammo in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. Especially when mid-mission or facing up against dozens of police.

Never worrying about ammunition saves them lots of time and is one of the most valuable cheats in the newly remastered game. On the PC version of the game, the players must type in "FULLCLIP" to enable this cheat.

2) Infinite lung capacity

A life aquatic with Carl Johnson (Image via EJrM FILMS/YouTube)

Users must try this cheat in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. It is helpful in missions where CJ can or must approach and attack enemies from the water. By never needing to worry about drowning, gamers are free to be as stealthy as a shark.

Not having to come up for air is a bonus when GTA fans are trying to find collectibles in the game. Typing "MANFROMATLANTIS" will activate this cheat.

3) Maximum fat

This cheat is mostly for laughs. Not many players choose to complete the entire game as a fat CJ. In fact, later in the game, there are missions like 'Black Project' where he has to be skinny even to take part.

Gamers can type in "WHOATEALLTHEPIES" to make CJ 100% fat in the newly-remastered game.

4) Maximum stamina

Why work for it when there's a cheat? (Image via Sportskeeda)

Having improved stamina in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition benefits every single player. Maximum stamina means never having to slow down while cycling or running, making the missions much more straightforward.

Players on PC can enter the cheat code "ICANGOALLNIGHT" to give CJ maximum stamina in the game.

5) Super punch

The super punch cheat is just as hilarious as it is useful in the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. Gamers have always found it funny to see CJ's punches propelling people to impossible distances. Also, this cheat effectively makes the fist a one-hit kill weapon.

The cheat code for the punch is from a Muhammad Ali quote: "Float like a butterfly, "STINGLIKEABEE".

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

