Full list of all GTA San Andreas collectibles 

GTA San Andreas features five different types of collectibles in the game. For players who love completing 100% of the game, it is important for them to find all these collectibles located around the map.

Not only do collectibles give players more things to do in the game along with rewards, but it also forces players to explore every corner of the map. This gives them a true sense of being a completionist.

All collectibles in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition and their rewards

1) Tags

Gang tags can be found all over the streets of San Andreas. There are 100 tags that players can spray over in the game. Spraying over all of the gang tags in the game rewards players with Molotov Cocktail, AK-47, Sawn-off Shotgun, and TEC 9 delivered to the kitchen at the Johnson House. Once the player sprays over all the gang tags, all Grove Street Gang members get Desert Eagles, SMGs, and knives instead of the usual pistol and TEC 9.

2) Snapshots

In GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition there are 50 Snapshots in San Fierro. Taking each snapshot in the game gives the player $100, and collecting all the snapshots makes the player $5000. In addition to the money, players unlock the Micro Uzi, Grenades, Pump Action Shotgun, and Sniper Rifle at Doherty Garage. Upon collecting all the 50 snapshots in the game, players receive $100,000.

3) Horseshoes

There are 50 Horseshoes for players to collect in Las Venturas. Collecting each horseshoe gives the player $100. Upon collecting all 50 horseshoes, the player will receive $100,000 in addition to four weapons spawned in front of the Four Dragons Casino. The weapons that are spawned are an SMG, Satchel Charges, a Combat Shotgun, and an M4. Collecting all 50 horseshoes is important to get 100% completion in the game.

4) Oysters

There are 50 Oysters in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. Players are granted $100 for every oyster they collect. When the player collects all 50 oysters in the game, they receive a $100,000 reward. They also unlock maximum lung capacity and a perk where they can start dating a new girlfriend while ignoring the conditions needed for it.

5) Unique Stunt Jumps

There are 70 Unique Stunt Jumps across the map of GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. Completing each jump gives the player $500, and upon completing all the 70 stunt jumps, the player gets $35,000. Although this is a collectible, it's not required for 100% completion of the game.

Edited by R. Elahi