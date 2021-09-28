Which is the best SMG in GTA 5?

The best SMG in GTA 5, in many player opinions, has to be the Mini SMG. Based on the Russian Scorpion machine pistol, the Mini SMG is just as cool in the game as it is in real life. But what else makes it the best? The only true way to find out which SMG is the best in GTA 5 is with some statistical comparison and feedback from the GTA Community.

In this article, displaying the stats and best or worst points of these weapons is how to determine the overall winner.

GTA 5: SMG comparison

1) SMG

Modeled on the MP5

Statistics:

Damage: 22

Fire Rate: 55

Accuracy: 40

Range: 35

Magazine: 30>60

Better used with a Suppressor in GTA 5, this is a great and reliable weapon.

2) Micro SMG

Modeled after the IMI Uzi 9mm

Statistics:

Damage: 21

Fire Rate: 60

Accuracy: 30

Range: 25

Magazine: 16>30

It's a memorable gun from many GTA games. Classic, but unfortunately too basic to take first place as the best SMG in GTA 5.

3) Mini SMG

Base on the Russian Škorpion Vz. 61

Statistics:

Damage: 22

Fire Rate: 84

Accuracy: 35

Range: 35

Magazine: 20>30

The fastest, smallest, and most deadly SMG in close-quarters and drive-by shootings. This is the main contender for the best SMG in GTA 5 despite its lower bullet capacity.

4) Machine Pistol

Inspired by the Tech-9

Statistics:

Damage: 27

Fire Rate: 65

Accuracy: 40

Range: 30

Magazine: 12>20

This classic GTA San Andreas SMG is one of the most stylish SMGs in GTA 5. Unfortunately, its tiny mag capacity and firing rate do not live up to some of its counterparts.

5) Assault SMG

Modeled after the FN P90

Statistics:

Damage: 22

Fire Rate: 55

Accuracy: 40

Range: 35

Magazine: 30>60

Sharing some of the same stats as the SMG and being a much larger gun than the Micro and Mini SMGs is what unfortunately takes the first place away from the Assault SMG.

6) Combat PDW

Inspired by the SIG MPX

Statistics:

Damage: 28

Fire Rate: 45

Accuracy: 40

Range: 35

Magazine: 30>60

Much like the Assault MG, it is unfair to compare this with actual small machine guns as it is much more powerful and therefore has an unfair advantage. It also has a slower firing rate than most.

Unfortunately, it cannot win the best SMG in the GTA 5 category, even with its impressive damage, accuracy, and attachment capabilities.

The Mini SMG is the best one in GTA 5

Winner of best SMG in GTA 5

The Mini SMG simply wins the best SMG in GTA 5 due to a few fun facts and reasons.

Being the smallest machine gun in the game is a huge point straight off the bat. It's the kind of SMG that players can just pop into their pocket.

Secondly, players must take note when a weapon this size has a firing rate of 84, comparable to the Minigun. Not to mention the fastest reload time of any weapon in the game, under 1 second, as well as boasting an RPM of 650 bullets.

Outshining its competitors, the Micro SMG and Machine Pistol, in the drive-by shooting category, the Mini SMG in GTA 5 has a lot going for it.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

