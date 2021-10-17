Can you play GTA 5 RP on a PS4?

GTA 5 RP is a roleplaying modification for GTA 5 that is played with the help of mods like FiveM and RageMP. These mod clients allow the creation of isolated multiplayer servers that support various mods.

Although console players can play GTA RP, they cannot do so with these mod clients. Servers like United Network provide an opportunity for console players to enjoy GTA RP. However, the roleplaying experience they offer is nowhere near the vast array of options available on PC.

How to join an GTA 5 RP server on the PlayStation 4

United Network Roleplay is the largest GTA RP server for consoles. This is not to be confused with United Roleplay (URP), which is a PC-only RP server that has been shut down since October. Here are the steps required to join United Network and enjoy GTA RP on the PS4:

To begin with, players must join the official discord server for United Network using this link.

Upon joining, they must go through the server rules on the " #》rules " channel. The rules are pretty much the same as most GTA RP servers. FailRP is strictly prohibited and players must follow the usual Discord rules as well.

" channel. The rules are pretty much the same as most GTA RP servers. FailRP is strictly prohibited and players must follow the usual Discord rules as well. Then, players must move to " #》role-assign " and select the department they'd like to work under. These include Civilian, LEO (law enforcement officer), Fire, Dispatch (police), and military. They also need to select their console, whether it's PlayStation, Xbox, or PC.

" and select the department they'd like to work under. These include Civilian, LEO (law enforcement officer), Fire, Dispatch (police), and military. They also need to select their console, whether it's PlayStation, Xbox, or PC. Once a role has been selected, the player has to give an interview. An interviewer will announce if they're taking interviews on the " #》announcements " channel. This is when players need to join the " #》Waiting Recruitment " voice channel.

" channel. This is when players need to join the " " voice channel. They also have to create a proper backstory, as is customary in most RP servers. The questions will vary for each department. When the interview is complete, players will be invited to the training server, if selected.

Those under the age of 15 need to send a private message to someone from the recruitment team. They will be sent to the V2 server without any need of an interview.

There are many other RP servers dedicated to playing GTA RP on consoles. Hence, their rules may vary accordingly.

