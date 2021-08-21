Ranking GTA PC games in order of system requirements

GTA has been around for over 20 years in the video gaming world as one of the best creations of Rockstar Games . The first GTA game came out way back in 1997 and the most recent one, GTA 5 was released in 2013.
The GTA games keep getting better and better over time, in terms of graphics and gameplay. Hence the system required for each game also has to be upgraded in order for it to be compatible with its requirements.
GTA PC games ranked on the basis of system requirements
The following GTA PC games are ranked in order of system requirements:
1) Grand Theft Auto
- OS: DOS 6.0, Windows 95, Windows 98
- Processor: 75 MHz Pentium or equivalent
- Memory: 16 Mb of RAM
- Hard Disk Space: 80 MB of Hard Disk Space
- Video Card: 1MB VESA compatible SVGA graphics card
2) Grand Theft Auto II
- Processor: Pentium 200 MHz or above
- Memory: 32 Mb RAM
- GPU: 3D acceleration with 8 Mb RAM
- Video Card: DirectX 6.1
- OS: Windows 95/98
- Hard Disk Space: 70 MB
3) Grand Theft Auto III
- OS: Microsoft® Windows® 2000/XP
- Processor: Pentium III® 450 MHz CPU
- Memory: 96 MB RAM
- Graphics: 16 MB Direct 3D Video Card
- DirectX Version: Microsoft DirectX® 8.1
- Hard Drive: 500 MB uncompressed free hard disk space
- Sound Card:Fully DirectX compatible Sound Card
4) Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
- OS: Microsoft® Windows® 2000/XP
- Processor: 800 MHz Intel Pentium III or 800 MHz AMD Athlon or 1.2GHz Intel Celeron or 1.2 GHz AMD Duron processor
- Memory: 128 MB of RAM
- Graphics: 32 MB video card with DirectX 9.0 compatible drivers ("GeForce" or better)
- DirectX Version: Microsoft DirectX® 9.0
- Hard Drive: 915 MB of free hard disk space (+ 635 MB if video card does NOT support DirectX Texture Compression)
- Sound Card: Sound Card with DirectX 9.0
5) Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- OS: Microsoft® Windows® 2000/XP
- Processor: 1Ghz Pentium III or AMD Athlon Processor
- Memory: 256MB of RAM
- Graphics: 64MB Video Card (Geforce 3 or better)
- Hard Drive: 3.6GB of free hard disk space (minimal install)
- Other Requirements: Software installations required including DirectX and Sony DADC SecuROM
6) Grand Theft Auto IV
- OS: Windows 7 (plus Service Pack 1)
- Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8GHz, AMD Athlon X2 64 2.4GHz
- Memory: 1.5GB
- Graphics: 256MB Nvidia 7900 / 256MB ATI X1900
- DirectX Version: DirectX 9.0c Compliant Card
- Hard Drive: 22GB of Hard Disc Space
- Sound Card: 5.1 Channel Audio Card
7) Grand Theft Auto V
- OS: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1
- Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)
- Storage: 72 GB available space
- Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible
Disclaimer: The system requirements given in this article are the minimum system requirements. The source of the minimum requirements is Steam.
