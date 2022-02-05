Will PS4 players be able to transfer data to GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced PS5 version?

The release date for GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition has been revealed by Rockstar, alongside several details regarding the game. The next-gen edition will be available exclusively on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

This has prompted old-gen console (PS4 and Xbox One) players to inquire about save transfers. They would be relieved to know that it is indeed possible to transfer their progression from PS4 to PS5.

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition: PS4 players will be able to transfer their saves to PS5

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



As we enter our third console generation and with much more to come in 2022 and beyond, here is a look at just some of what’s on the way. We'd like to take this opportunity to thank everyone in the GTA Online community for playing with us across 2021.As we enter our third console generation and with much more to come in 2022 and beyond, here is a look at just some of what’s on the way. rsg.ms/59fa599 We'd like to take this opportunity to thank everyone in the GTA Online community for playing with us across 2021. As we enter our third console generation and with much more to come in 2022 and beyond, here is a look at just some of what’s on the way. rsg.ms/59fa599 https://t.co/ia0WAnKPhR

Rockstar recently released a Newswire article that revealed the release date for the Expanded and Enhanced Edition of GTA 5 (March 15). The developers also stated that it's possible for a PS4 or Xbox One player to transfer their saves to the new edition, on the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S, both online and in single-player Story Mode.

Players can find out more about the new edition by following this link, which will take them to the official Rockstar Newswire article. Here's what Rockstar had to say regarding save transfers in their Newswire:

"PS4 and Xbox One players eager to continue their journey on the newest generation of hardware will be able to transfer both their GTAV Story Mode progress and their current GTA Online characters and progression to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with a one-time migration at launch."

Rockstar also revealed several details and new features for this special edition, as well as an announcement for Grand Theft Auto 6.

In addition to this, there's also a new way to play Grand Theft Auto Online. Beginners will start the game with The Career Builder. This is a one-of-a-kind feature that gives them immediate access to one of four illegal businesses: Biker, Executive, Nightclub Owner, or Gunrunner.

It also provides a large monetary bonus to assist in the selection of a property, a high-end vehicle, and the firepower to jumpstart their business. Returning players will have the opportunity to reset their characters at any time and use the Career Builder.

Also Read Article Continues below

Hence, older players can start a new playthrough without going through the hassle of setting up their enterprise. Since some of the most vital properties will be already available, they can manage their business much more effectively. This will also ensure that they focus on other, more entertaining aspects of the game, such as acquiring new vehicles.

Edited by Saman