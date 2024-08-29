Can you transfer GTA Online from Xbox One to PC?

Transferring game progress from one platform to another is common, and GTA Online players have also expressed interest in the feature. However, Rockstar Games is very conservative about its titles, especially the multiplayer ones, and does not allow anyone to jump between different gaming platforms.

However, there are certain situations where you can migrate your Grand Theft Auto Online character and progress from one console to another. More details in this regard are briefly discussed below.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.

Things to know about transferring GTA Online progress on Xbox and other platforms in 2024

The multiplayer version of Grand Theft Auto 5 has been running on three generations of consoles and PC. It is clear that the ability to transfer progress between different consoles is something Rockstar Games will never add to GTA Online. Therefore, if you have the game saved on any of the Xbox consoles, you’ll not be able to move it to PC or PlayStation.

Rockstar Games operates all versions of the multiplayer game separately, and there is no crossplay feature among them. At the time of writing, GTA Online is available on the following platforms:

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Xbox One

PC

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Steam Deck

If you play on any of these platforms, you can interact with only those who join the multiplayer game using the exact same console as yours. If you are not a solo player in GTA Online, you should note that even Xbox Series X and S users cannot interact with each other. Hence, expecting to transfer the game’s progress from Xbox One to PC is a bold dream.

However, Rockstar Games does allow you to migrate from an old-generation console to a new one. This is a one-time-only thing. Players can request the gaming studio to migrate their GTA Online character and progress from Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5.

Since PC has no generational barriers, this ability does not apply to Grand Theft Auto 5 PC players. You can easily transfer your game from one PC or laptop to another simply by copying the game files from the C:\Document folder (default path). If your files remain uncorrupted during the process, you’ll be able to jump back and forth between various PCs as much as you like.

However, Xbox players will have to remain on the Xbox framework, and they can migrate only forward. If you have never owned the game to date, you should note that GTA 5 is rumored to arrive on Xbox Game Pass soon.

