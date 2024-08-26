5 reasons why GTA Online is better played solo in 2024

Rockstar Games launched GTA Online for Grand Theft Auto fans to have a multiplayer experience. However, as of 2024, a significant majority of the players prefer playing solo. While you can still see some players hanging out in public lobbies, most prefer staying in Invite Only lobbies for various reasons. The gaming studio has also started to endorse the solo-playing aspect gradually.

With that being said, this article lists five reasons why every Grand Theft Auto fan should play GTA Online solo in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 reasons why you should play GTA Online solo in 2024

1) To stay away from griefers

Griefers are the worst kind of players you meet in an online lobby (Image via GTA Wiki)

Griefers are one of the reasons why most fans prefer playing GTA Online solo. They often come out of nowhere and try to ruin your gameplay experience without any provocation. Therefore, to avoid such toxic players, you should play the game solo in private lobbies.

After The Criminal Enterprises DLC update, Rockstar Games allows you to operate all kinds of business operations, missions, and most heist-prep missions in Invite Only lobbies. Therefore, unless you need another player(s) to help you with a task, you should go solo.

2) To protect your digital privacy

While playing GTA Online on consoles is relatively safe and secure due to the platforms’ strict policies, playing the popular multiplayer game on PC is borderline unsafe and can turn hostile at times. While dedicated servers are one of the most requested things in Grand Theft Auto Online, Rockstar has shown no interest in making the change.

The popular multiplayer game still uses peer-to-peer connection on PC. As a result, hackers and modders can easily bypass security measures. Many sources have previously claimed that even simple mod menus can show other players' personal details such as IP addresses, contact numbers, and many more.

Therefore, to protect your digital privacy as far as possible, you should play GTA Online solo.

3) Rockstar offers various solo-friendly missions

Rockstar made private lobbies fully operational in July 2022, and since then it has added many solo-friendly missions to the game. You can play most of the top GTA Online Contact Missions solo in 2024. New missions added in the last two to three years can also be completed alone.

Therefore, if you don’t have any friends to play the game, you should start your own journey in solo Private Only lobbies. Playing solo gives you full control of your mission and its execution.

4) To maximize profits

If you want to become a millionaire fast by grinding the best money-making methods in GTA Online, then you should play solo to maximize profits. The Cayo Perico Heist is the only heist that you can play solo. However, since it is a heist, you’ll have to split your profits if you hire other players. It goes without saying that the more the players, the lesser the cut for you.

Hence, it is always better to play The Cayo Perico Heist solo so that you can claim the full amount. Playing alone also allows for less room for mistakes and getting spotted by the enemy.

5) No waiting for others

Waiting for other players to join your game can be tiresome at times (Image via GTA Wiki)

One of the major issues in GTA Online is waiting for other players to coordinate. Whether it is to join the lobby, complete a certain task, finish the mission, or other objectives, relying on random players can be nerve-wracking at times.

However, playing solo does not require any of these, and you can complete missions promptly and more efficiently. Therefore, if you are skilled enough as a solo player, you should play GTA Online alone.

