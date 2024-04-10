Top 10 GTA Online Contact Missions so far (April 2024)

The GTA Online Contact Missions are the original assignments in the multiplayer game. Rockstar Games introduced them in 2013, and to date, there are many new and interesting Contact Missions that you can enjoy. These are a great way to make some quick money. Rockstar also occasionally offers double and triple money rewards on some missions.

This article lists the top 10 GTA Online Contact Missions till April 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is based on the final payout of the missions.

Top 10 GTA Online Contact Missions to try in April 2024

10) Defender - $22200

If you love dogfights, this is the ideal GTA Online Contact Mission. The Defender mission is given by Martin Madrazo where you have to escort his contact in the air. You’ll also have to kill the Merryweather enemies that show up during the journey.

9) Trash Talk - $22860

Trash Talk is one of the most popular GTA Online Contact Missions and a great money-making method. You get to unleash a rampage as well as kill enemies during this mission. However, you must kill the rival crew boss to complete the mission.

8) Sasquashed - $23100

In this GTA Online Contact Mission, you get to enjoy your wildest dreams of crushing vehicles using a Monster Truck. You must steal an Apocalypse Sasquatch and destroy the marked vehicles on the map. Once done, the stolen vehicle must be delivered to the docks.

7) Blow Up IV - $23100

A screenshot from the Repo - Blow Up IV mission (Image via Rockstar Games)

In this mission in GTA Online, you must destroy several vehicles and kill the enemies that spawn afterward. While killing the enemies is a little difficult, you’ll surely enjoy blowing up the vehicles with bombs.

6) Heavy Metal - $50000

A screenshot from the Heavy Metal GTA Online Contact Mission (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Heavy Metal is one of the Fooligan Jobs where you have to brawl with The Lost Motorcycle Club in Stab City. If you love gunfights then you must play this mission. After eliminating all the Lost MC members, you have to steal their goods as well.

5) Working Remotely - $50000

A screenshot from the Working Remotely GTA Online Contact Mission (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Working Remotely is one of the best money-making missions in GTA Online where you get to eliminate Lost MC members with a bomb-fitted vehicle. This mission is fairly simple and can be completed easily if you follow the instructions properly.

4) Whistleblower - $51,500

A screenshot from the Whistleblower GTA Online Contact Mission (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

In the Whistleblower mission, you have to fight with IAA Agents inside their facility. A major portion of the mission takes place in the dark, which also gives a thrilling experience. Your goal is to steal a hard drive from the facility and deliver it to a journalist.

3) Surgical Strike - $54,500

A screenshot from the Surgical Strike mission (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Surgical Strike is one of the best missions added as part of the Grand Theft Auto Online Summer DLC 2023. The objective is to eliminate the Merryweather team and steal the HVY Menacer from them. The mission is filled with various interesting steps that you’ll surely enjoy.

2) Direct Action - $70,000

A screenshot from the Direct Action mission (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Direct Action is one of the most action-packed GTA Online Contact Missions, in which you must infiltrate a Merryweather ship and steal a Toreador. The ship is full of Merryweather personnel and you have to fight your way to the vehicle.

1) Scene of the Crime - $500,000

A screenshot from the Scene of the Crime mission (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Scene of the Crime is the highest-paying Contact Mission in The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. You have to deal with a drug cartel and steal their products from the Cluckin Bell Factory. However, you must complete the first five Contact Missions from Vincent Effenburger to unlock it.

