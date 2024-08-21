5 things fans are craving to be added in GTA Online

Despite being over a decade old at this point, fans want various new things in GTA Online. The Grand Theft Auto player base is still thriving in this multiplayer game, and Rockstar Games makes new additions every few months with major DLC updates. The most recent Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC also followed suit and added a bunch of new features.

Nonetheless, Redditor whyareyoureadingthis (u/Far-Requirement121) recently asked the r/gtaonline community about the things they wanted to see in the game. Here are five things fans suggested Rockstar Games should add to the popular multiplayer title.

Note: The list is in no particular order.

5 things fans want Rockstar Games to add to GTA Online

1) Purchasable aircraft carrier

Redditor u/LiXueZao’s comment on the thread (Image via Reddit)

While Rockstar included an aircraft carrier named USS Luxington (ATT-16) in the multiplayer game, players cannot purchase it to date. It is one of the craziest vehicles in GTA Online with copious details and features, except for the purchasability. Therefore, LiXueZao (u/LiXueZao) commented that the developer should add it to the in-game stores.

It is worth noting that the currently available USS Luxington (ATT-16) appears in various missions and Adversary Modes in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. If you've played the Humane Raid heist or the LSA Operations missions, you've probably already entered the aircraft carrier. However, you cannot find it anywhere in freeroam.

2) Fishing

Comment byu/Far-Requirement121 from discussion ingtaonline Expand Post

Fishing is arguably one of the most requested side activities by players. While there are various missions and money-making methods in GTA Online, sometimes players want to take a break and get involved in RP-like activities such as fishing, cycling, and taxi driving. While the latter two are already available in the game, Redditor The_Gumbo (u/The_Gumbo) requested Rockstar to add fishing.

Note that you can sometimes spot NPCs fishing in GTA Online. However, the gameplay bars you from acquiring the tools or involve in the activity. Since Rockstar is already bringing various subtle features to the popular multiplayer game, fishing chould also be made available in one of the future updates.

3) Flamethrower

Comment byu/Far-Requirement121 from discussion ingtaonline Expand Post

The Flamethrower is without a doubt one of the most popular weapons in the Grand Theft Auto series, especially in the 3D Universe. However, Rockstar removed it from the HD Universe games with no explanation. This has certainly upset veteran fans as the Flamethrower can be used to create various hilarious scenes.

Therefore, many fans, including Colonel EH Tater Jr (u/Western-Chest-8465), wanted this popular weapon in GTA Online to be added. While the studio has already added a bunch of futuristic and overpowered weapons in the multiplayer game, the Flamethrower should also be considered.

4) Cybertruck

Comment byu/Far-Requirement121 from discussion ingtaonline Expand Post

Adding the Tesla Cybertruck to Grand Theft Auto Online could be one of the best things Rockstar Games could do in 2024. It is one of the most talked-about vehicles in real life and many vehicle enthusiasts, including Galo Sniper (u/Gumball360Gamer), want it in the multiplayer game.

Since it's an electric vehicle, it can get armor protection, making the in-game version of the Cybertruck one of GTA Online's best Imani Tech vehicles. However, it shouldn't have any weapons or other crazy features.

5) Cargo plane

Redditor u/Character-Pie7939’s comment on the thread (Image via Reddit)

The Cargo Plane is one of the biggest vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online and the largest plane to date. However, like the USS Luxington (ATT-16), you cannot purchase the Cargo Plane or find it in freeroam. Therefore, Character-Pie7939 (u/Character-Pie7939) requested Rockstar Games to make it a purchasable vehicle.

It's a fan-favorite aircraft in GTA Online due to its massive size. Although you can interact with it in various missions, owning it would be another level of satisfaction.

