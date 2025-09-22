Capcom's original GTA Trilogy sales figures in Japan resurfaced

Capcom's sales figures data of the original GTA Trilogy in Japan was recently rediscovered and analysed. In the early 2000s, the company used to publish Rockstar Games' titles in Japan; it released GTA 3, Vice City, San Andreas, and GTA 4.While Capcom's sales data from the early 2000s was publicly available, it was recently analyzed and resurfaced by Game File reporter Stephen Totilo. Read on for more details about GTA Trilogy Japan sales figures from Capcom.Reporter discovers original GTA Trilogy's Japan sales in Capcom's archivesWhile researching Capcom's old sales data, Totilo found out that the GTA Trilogy was extremely popular in Japan. GTA III sold 290,000 copies in the region in 2003, when the company decided to publish the title in the country. It is worth noting that the game came to Japan two years after its worldwide release.Similarly, GTA Vice City was released in Japan two years after the world received it, and still sold 390,000 copies from May 2004 through March 2005.GTA San Andreas is the best-selling title in the original GTA Trilogy in Japan. It came out on various platforms in Japan when it came out in early 2007, almost three years after its worldwide release in October 2004. Despite being so late to the country, it still sold over 430,000 units by the end of March.Capcom's publishing partnership with Rockstar GamesIn the early 2000s, Rockstar Games gave Capcom publishing rights to release its games to Japan. In an official partnership announcement, Capcom's CEO, Kenzo Tsujimoto, talked about working with Rockstar and releasing its games in Japan:&quot;It is an honor to partner with Rockstar Games to release Grand Theft Auto 3 in Japan. The Grand Theft Auto franchise changed the way video games are played and perceived with its groundbreaking gameplay, amazing production values and unparalleled sense of style. Now, the Japanese gaming community will finally have the opportunity to experience the Grand Theft Auto phenomenon firsthand.&quot;Despite initially partnering with Capcom to publish titles in Japan, Rockstar soon started publishing its titles on its own after GTA 4's release.Check out our other content:GTA college class announced by a professor who took RDR history lessonGTA Online players experience issues unlocking Winter LSPD Officer OutfitGTA Online weekly discounts (September 18 - 24, 2025)